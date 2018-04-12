Home / Business / Proparco to conclude a partnership agreement with CNPS

Proparco to conclude a partnership agreement with CNPS

Business in Cameroon | At the end of a meeting with Louis Paul Motazé, the finance minister, on April 6, 2018, in Yaoundé, Gregory Clemente, head of Proparco (AFD’s subsidiary specialized in private sectors’ financing) announced that his institution was preparing to finalize a partnership agreement with CNPS, Cameroon’s social insurance fund.

Let’s remind that most of Proparco’s investments in the central African region are concentrated on the finance (46%) and energy (16%) sectors. In addition, the major part of those investments is focused on Cameroon which is considered as the CEMAC region’s economic driver.

