Protest in NW/SW Regions: An atmosphere of Ghost Town

This monday 9th January 2017 is back to school for the second term of the acedemic year. The usual hustle and bustle of the first day of school is being experienced nationwide but for the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Teachers of the two regions who had tabled a number of demands to Government made good on their promise not to resume classes until their demands are met.



This 9th January 2017 not only school were deserted, businesses were on a standstill.

The atmosphere of Ghost Town is generalised.

In Bamenda, chief town of the North West Region, there is considerate immobility on the streets: no commercial activities are going on. Even the food and main markets are closed.

In Batibo and Belo still in the North West Region, businesses have also come to a standstill.

It is a similar situation over in Buea, capital of the South West Region.

Shops are closed and very few taxis could be spotted on the streets.

In Kumba, South West Region, businesses have also halted.

In Limbe however, a few businesses, were opened but majority of the shops are closed.

Even the banks in the town are closed, making the situation more preoccupying.

Economists say the present situation could affect the country’s economy considering the geographical placement of the two regions.

Both regions serve as corridors for the exportation and importation of goods.

Another negative consequence many fear is an imminent food shortage and starvation in some homes if the Ghost Town situation continues.

CRTV