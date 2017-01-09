Protest in NW/SW Regions: An atmosphere of Ghost Town

This monday 9th January 2017 is back to school for the second term of the acedemic year. The usual hustle and bustle of the first day of school is being experienced nationwide but for the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.
Teachers of the two regions who had tabled a number of demands to Government made good on their promise not to resume classes until their demands are met.
This 9th January 2017 not only school were deserted, businesses were on a standstill.
The atmosphere of Ghost Town is generalised.
In Bamenda, chief town of the North West Region, there is considerate immobility on the streets: no commercial activities are going on. Even the food and main markets are closed.
In Batibo and Belo still in the North West Region, businesses have also come to a standstill.
It is a similar situation over in Buea, capital of the South West Region.
Shops are closed and very few taxis could be spotted on the streets.
In Kumba, South West Region, businesses have also halted.
In Limbe however, a few businesses, were opened but majority of the shops are closed.
Even the banks in the town are closed, making the situation more preoccupying.
Economists say the present situation could affect the country’s economy considering the geographical placement of the two regions.
Both regions serve as corridors for the exportation and importation of goods.
Another negative consequence many fear is an imminent food shortage and starvation in some homes if the Ghost Town situation continues.
CRTV
Unstoppable Momentum. Nothing more, nothing less.
“ALUTA Continua, Victoria Ascerta” (The Struggle Continues, Victory is Certain)
@CRTV. This is no news. We already are aware of all that. Why can’t you tell us what is currently happening inside Etoudi right now? Who is blaming who? What is going on in Biya’s head now? You are an insider and should have lots of breaking news to share but, …
Never mind. We are winning this time, whether you inform us or not, whether you like it or not.
Just on point, even though i brought him on board this year when he failed to
rant. And there are those other opposite minded people like him, who should
face same. They are enemies to goodness.
The strike will continue, you people will hear us. No school, No court in the two regions.
Let them bring their brutal rapist or soldiers with French soldiers to come and force us to go to school..
The Eastern Cameroonians didn’t really know they are dealing with a different country..
Now its time for them to learn and understand that Southern Cameroon is a different country , has a different culture and a different way of life..
The years of slavery, stealing, cheating and seeing us as second class is over…
Cameroon is a two and divisible…Take note thief man for Etoudi….
Of Course, “Cameroon is two and divisible”
Biya’s “one and indivisible” equation:
La Rep. Du Cameroun + Southern Cameroons = La Rep. Du Cameroun
is a a mathematical fallacy and therefore foolish.
It is like claiming that 2 = 1
Even Leonhard Euler, the greatest mathematician to have ever walked this planet, never succeeded to prove that 2 = 1. However, Bi Mvondo of La Rep. Du Cameroon is claimng that 2 = 1.
The Slogan “Cameroon is one and indivisible” is an example of a Gibberish Slogan.
It has been so long. all our values are being eroded by La republic. Federation needs to be reinstated
Ghost Town Suspended for now but Educational and lawyers Strike Still in Full Force. let make Southern Cameroon great again.
Every well intention Cameroonian West of the Mungo should walk with their head high no matter what.
First a minister came out in November to say that the government should not bother to entertain the demands of the teachers and the lawyers for hunger will force them back to work. Hence, the government went along with this foolish thinking believing that Cameroonians West of the Mungo were like most in LRC who have been so damaged by the french leeches to always use “belley” politics instead of using their head for problem solving. To show how this” belley” politics is pervasive in the mentality of most inhabitants of LRC, the cpdm crime syndicate had the audacity to send stooges and collaborators to Southern Cameroon with envelopes filled with ill gotten cash so as to corrupt a few and thereby render the dignified demands of the teachers and lawyers irrelevant. It is this condescending attitude that has cause a movement that involved only teachers and lawyers to morph today into a bigger than life organization. God bless Our true Leaders.