Protest in NW/SW Regions: An atmosphere of Ghost Town

This monday 9th January 2017 is back to school for the second term of the acedemic year. The usual hustle and bustle of the first day of school is being experienced nationwide but for the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.
Teachers of the two regions who had tabled a number of demands to Government made good on their promise not to resume classes until their demands are met.
This 9th January 2017 not only school were deserted, businesses were on a standstill.
The atmosphere of Ghost Town is generalised.
In Bamenda, chief town of the North West Region, there is considerate immobility on the streets: no commercial activities are going on. Even the food and main markets are closed.
In Batibo and Belo still in the North West Region, businesses have also come to a standstill.
It is a similar situation over in Buea, capital of the South West Region.
Shops are closed and very few taxis could be spotted on the streets.
In Kumba, South West Region, businesses have also halted.
In Limbe however, a few businesses, were opened but majority of the shops are closed.
Even the banks in the town are closed, making the situation more preoccupying.
Economists say the present situation could affect the country’s economy considering the geographical placement of the two regions.
Both regions serve as corridors for the exportation and importation of goods.
Another negative consequence many fear is an imminent food shortage and starvation in some homes if the Ghost Town situation continues.
CRTV
The consortium are the people in charge of west cameroon. All Biya’s D.O’s SDO’s and Governors has been delegitimized in southern cameroon. People of southern cameroon takes instructions from the consortium. We have no police or army, but our consortium is in charge of the southern cameroon territory,not Biya’s appointed DO’s SDO’s and Governors.
There are secret officials in Cameroon,sent by the french administration to come and ask Biya to release the other southern cameroon children who were arrested, and open the room for dialogue……But there are rumours circulating that those children have been killed.If that is true,then Biya will be in more trouble.
We keep on surprising them from one phase to another.The next phase is the one that is going to give Biya and @Pinguiss heart attack.
When David Abouem a Tchoyi was Governor of N.W, Yang Philemon was Minister of Mines and Powe, in the very early 80sr. If the ex-governor can come to terms with truth despite not originally from the Southern Cameroons, what is then wrong with the Yangs and Atangas? aTchoyi is from Bafia and retired and so has no neaar or far interest in public service nor gratificaion, yet those who still have a lot to look up to decide to be liars. Why won’t the Achidi Achus, JB Ndehs, Mafanys, Nfon Mukete tell Paul Biya and the world the truth they know? Is Biya that murderous octopus which reaches anyone who tells him the unpleasant truth with death?As for Atangana Nji and Ekema, they are just rascals and “parvenus”. Ekema is shielding his misappropriation of Counil funds he uses at will to move his family across the globe. I hear he sends council vehicles to Dla when madam is flying in and the long line o cars gives wife the treatment eserved for a oreign dignitary.If not, why will a local official, elected by the people decide to go against the same people to support someone who has no direct powers over him?
Pls,I have said before and and someone just reiterated before, we should do all in our will to IGNORE those Elements of diversion . You know them, so no need re-writing names o haters here.
I was exceedingly proud of Southern Cameroon yesterday. I received Videos from Bangem, Buea, Batiobo, Kumbo Bamenda ec etc, all silently telling a similar story.