Protesters try storm Cameroon embassy in London as anger over ‘Anglophone problem’ mounts

Protesters supposed to attend meeting to discuss ongoing unrest in Cameroon’s English speaking areas.
Dozens of people took part in a protest outside the High Commission of Cameroon in London on Sunday (13th August). Police officers had to intervene to prevent some individuals from storming the building.
Demonstrators chanted slogans in reference to the ongoing unrest in the English parts of Cameroon, the Southwest and Northwest provinces, where anti-government protests and strikes have been occurring for months.
French and English are the official languages of Cameroon. Lawyers, teachers and students have been striking since October 2016 against perceived marginalisation, the use of French in courts and schools in the provinces, and the lack of English versions of some legal acts and codes.
Amid the ongoing unrest, some groups have taken to the streets demanding a return to a federal state system, the breakaway of the Northwest and Southwest provinces and the restoration of Southern Cameroons, also known as the Republic of Ambazonia, a British mandate during colonisation.
After months of rallies, President Paul Biya instructed a ministerial delegation to travel to London and engage with Cameroonian expats to discuss the ongoing situation in the country.
A meeting scheduled to take place on Sunday, was later cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
Bernard Konfor, President of the Southern Cameroons Community UK (SCCUK), told IBTimes UK that members of the group, who were supposed to attend the meeting, had not been made aware of the changes.
“The police told us that according to their office, they had received a message that the meeting was postponed to a later date, but we saw people inside [the embassy], some took pictures and then closed the curtains,” he explained.
“We decided to go in, but we had a scuffle with the police. We opened the door and got inside but they called for reinforcement and then they pushed us outside, so we staged a demonstration and delivered speeches.”
The Cameroon high Commission has not replied to a request for comment.
Konfor said protesters aimed to raise awareness on alleged marginalisation and abuses occurring in Southern Cameroons. “Our message was that the Commonwealth should suspend Cameroon because things are not going right in the country,” he said. “We don’t want the same genocide occurred in Rwanda to occur in our country as well.”
Cameroonian authorities have been accused of using excessive force to quell rallies, amid claims some protesters were killed. The government has denied the allegations and rejected calls for a referendum on federalism.
The government stirred criticism after it implemented an internet ban – which was later lifted – in its English speaking zones, forcing people to travel to French-speaking regions where they can use the internet.
The move prompted the UN and rights groups to call on the governement to restore internet service.
Earlier this year, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) told IBTimes UK it was closely monitoring the situation in the English-speaking region and called for an end to the violence.
“The ‘Anglophone crisis’ has morphed into an unstructured, cells-based disorganised movement, with hundreds of independent groups and leaders in and outside Cameroon claiming legitimacy of one objective to another,” security analyst and counter-terrorism expert David Otto told IBTimes UK.
“The crisis has reached a point where a third party state or trusted NGO has to officially intervene to protect the integrity of Cameroon and the stability of the region by initiating a dialogue process outside Cameroon,” he said.
“It is Cameroonians, both – using the colonial title – Anglophones and Francophones who are paying the ultimate price.”
What is ‘Southern Cameroons’?
Southern Cameroons was the southern part of the British Mandate territory of Cameroons during colonisation.
In 1961, people of Southern Cameroons voted whether to join Nigeria or the Republic of Cameroon, which had already obtained independence from Britain and France one year earlier.
The vote resulted in Southern Cameroons becoming part of the French speaking Republic of Cameroon.
In 1972, a new constitution was adopted in Cameroon, replacing the federal state with a unitary state.
“Gradually they forged us into a unitary state and we have become marginalised, we have been subjected to poverty and all forms of humiliation,” Comfort Konfor, SCCUK public relations officer, told IBTimes UK.
“The majority of resources come from English speaking areas of the country, but we don’t enjoy it, being an English-speaking Cameroonian is a curse, we have no voice, we are second-class citizens”
Some groups in English Cameroon originally sought a return to a federal system, but eventually started calling for independence.
Martin Luther King Jr. used the phrase when saying: Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. … In fact, violence merely increases hate. Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars.
The fundamental “root causes” of the dispute as characterized by the United Nations extend beyond the narrative in this article. The Biya government has NEVER tabled a bill in parliament to discuss the issues allegedly prompting him to despatch a team to discuss with expatriates in London! What democracy trades off the role of elected MPs at home for expatriates in London? What ever happened to the thinking power of some journalists these days. In addition to many inaccuracies in this article, the population of the NW and SW regions is 20% of 24m or 4.8m in addition to over 1m resident Nigerians. The opposition to Biya in the region is reasonably well organized around the Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Consortium United Front with a British educated Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe as leader.
Cameroon’s problem can be likened to a cancer which began in a very small part of a cell, grew slowly and spread to other cells, tissues, organs, organ systems and now the entire body, with a little hep from misguided persons.
Many moons ago missionaries from different part of the world came to Cameroon to spread God’s word and save souls. They came from Basel (Switzerland), Mill Hill (UK), Michigan (US) and set up shop, teaching about God and salvation. It worked well and then they spread to education, opening schools and colleges to expand their work. Soon they branched to medicine and clinics and hospitals multiplied. Society was not utopia but brotherly love was palpable.
Some where along comes the first president who simply decreed Religious Knowledge in GCE was unacceptable! Why?
Since he was a Moslem, why did he not just decree the addition of Qu’ranic studies to the mix if he felt his religion was left out? Well, students began to withdraw from religious studies and society’s values too changed.
Now comes Cameroon’s second president, a Christian. But he did not reinstate religious studies. Schools are undergoing another serious beating in quality and quantity, increasing the downward trend. The overall effect is a society replete with every conceivable anarchy, irreligious antics and more. Cheating, murder, rape, occult practices have become the norm and no part of the fatherland is spared. The cancer is eating every fabric of society as citizens look helplessly on and the men of God fight for their lives.
Cameroon does not have a government. If you think Cameroon has a government then you need a political in-service from Al Shabaab. That is a country where the majority of young people would willfully join Boko Haram rather than fret under a group of militias lords of war with their turbans constantly negotiating behind closed doors with terrorists while showing a straight face to Europe and America just to get funds from them. You effed up white people negotiating terrorism with the Biya regime, you may as well offer a state dinner to ISIS leaders. Paul Biya and his cronies are the biggest cons since since the maffia!
This is a bunch of loosers with no strategic thinking.
Since when occupying embassy that are not “ambazonian premises” will result in the creation of “ambazonia”.
If the support for this movement was strong at home we will feel it by now.
People in the diaspora making notices are just a bunch of lunatics and opportunists with real perspectives. What are grievances:
– English is marginalized: give me a break. If it was a local language we will take this seriously. How can you promote a foreign language instead of yours?
– are that so-called anglophones less off than the so/called francophones? Bull -> all Cameroonian equally are under the weather.
– is SW + NW a real deal: many doubt.
NB: please reframe the fight and most kamerunoans will join for the good of the nation.
Read “People in the diaspora making noices are just a bunch of lunatics and opportunists ….”
Let us re-touch your English beginning with the word ‘loose.’ In fact let’s begin and end with the word ‘loose,’ which you so elegantly use with no regard for the grammatical beauty of the lingua-franka of good ole England! This turns the rest of the jargon you said after that on its head and puts you on the most wanted list of criminals under section 007 of the British penal code! Booom! MI6 is on!
You are just proving my case(BOOM).
What a retarded.
So now you are an anglophone. LOL
Hahaha….you forgot “Kamerunoans” but i am sure your interest was on “loosers” to drive your point in a robust manner without insisting much
Just like your masters in the Biya regime, here you are asserting their approach with the strongest of your convictions – there is no problem, the chaos is orchestrated by a minority, bla bla bla, yet you dispatch high level officials of your Cpdm inner circle to go abroad and stage a farce with members of your political cabal with the sole purpose of deceiving the world that there is a worthy effort opening room for dialogue. While the problem keeps staring at you in the face, will all your arrogance provide a feasible solution to quell the anger that has closed schools and courts for 10 months running? A good leader understand when to submit to pressure. I feel sorry for every narcissist who does not still see the firm resolve of the people. It may not be right away but change has come.