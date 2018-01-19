Qui est François Meynent, le militant d’Emmanuel Macron qui veut faire élire Akere Muna ?

Jeune Afrique |

Akere Muna a récemment reçu le soutien du Français François Meynent. Ancien socialiste, militant d’Emmanuel Macron lors de la dernière présidentielle en France, celui-ci entend aider le Camerounais à accéder au palais d’Etoudi en octobre prochain.

En 2017, François Meynent arpentait les environs de Chinon, au sud-est de Tours, en France, pour faire campagne pour Emmanuel Macron avec les militants du mouvement « En Marche ! ». Fera-t-il de même pour Akere Muna dans les collines de Yaoundé un an plus tard ? Sans doute pas. Le Français devrait simplement produire des notes et des conseils sur la stratégie économique du candidat de la « Plateforme pour la Nouvelle République ».

Ancien attaché parlementaire du député socialiste Gérard Bapt, François Meynent a quitté le Parti socialiste voici vingt ans, après en avoir été militant à Toulouse, dans la Haute-Garonne. C’est d’ailleurs de la « Ville rose » que datent ses liens avec le Cameroun.

Il entend promouvoir auprès d’Akere Muna des idées d’innovations sociales, politiques et économiques

Il y a notamment rencontré Chrétien Tabetsing, « un ami de trente ans », économiste et informaticien de formation, alors militant du Social democratic front (SDF) installé en France.

« Culturellement de gauche »

Aujourd’hui aux côtés d’Akere Muna en tant que trésorier général de la « Plateforme pour la Nouvelle République », Chrétien Tabetsing a peu à peu fait découvrir à François Meynent son pays d’origine, où il espérait alors accéder à des fonctions politiques via le SDF.

Plusieurs fois, les deux hommes se sont rendus ensemble à Yaoundé, où Meynent prodiguait, déjà, quelques conseils politiques à son ami, sans toutefois prendre part officiellement aux campagnes du parti de John Fru Ndi.



Ancien chargé de mission au Conseil économique et social de Midi-Pyrénées, le Français de 70 ans est spécialisé dans les questions économiques mais ne rechigne pas à discuter diplomatie et stratégie internationale. Il entend promouvoir auprès d’Akere Muna, dont il connaît la famille et notamment le frère Bernard, des idées d’innovations sociales, politiques et économiques.

« C’est lui qui s’est proposé, à titre amical, et non Akere Muna qui l’a recruté », explique Chrétien Tabetsing, avec qui François Meynent travaillera. Les deux anciens socialistes devraient notamment plancher sur des propositions concernant les politiques de création d’emploi à destination des jeunes et des populations rurales.