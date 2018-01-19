Qui est François Meynent, le militant d’Emmanuel Macron qui veut faire élire Akere Muna ?

Akere Muna a récemment reçu le soutien du Français François Meynent. Ancien socialiste, militant d’Emmanuel Macron lors de la dernière présidentielle en France, celui-ci entend aider le Camerounais à accéder au palais d’Etoudi en octobre prochain.
En 2017, François Meynent arpentait les environs de Chinon, au sud-est de Tours, en France, pour faire campagne pour Emmanuel Macron avec les militants du mouvement « En Marche ! ». Fera-t-il de même pour Akere Muna dans les collines de Yaoundé un an plus tard ? Sans doute pas. Le Français devrait simplement produire des notes et des conseils sur la stratégie économique du candidat de la « Plateforme pour la Nouvelle République ».
Ancien attaché parlementaire du député socialiste Gérard Bapt, François Meynent a quitté le Parti socialiste voici vingt ans, après en avoir été militant à Toulouse, dans la Haute-Garonne. C’est d’ailleurs de la « Ville rose » que datent ses liens avec le Cameroun.
Il entend promouvoir auprès d’Akere Muna des idées d’innovations sociales, politiques et économiques
Il y a notamment rencontré Chrétien Tabetsing, « un ami de trente ans », économiste et informaticien de formation, alors militant du Social democratic front (SDF) installé en France.
« Culturellement de gauche »
Aujourd’hui aux côtés d’Akere Muna en tant que trésorier général de la « Plateforme pour la Nouvelle République », Chrétien Tabetsing a peu à peu fait découvrir à François Meynent son pays d’origine, où il espérait alors accéder à des fonctions politiques via le SDF.
C’est lui qui s’est proposé, à titre amical, et non Akere Muna qui l’a recruté
Plusieurs fois, les deux hommes se sont rendus ensemble à Yaoundé, où Meynent prodiguait, déjà, quelques conseils politiques à son ami, sans toutefois prendre part officiellement aux campagnes du parti de John Fru Ndi.
Ancien chargé de mission au Conseil économique et social de Midi-Pyrénées, le Français de 70 ans est spécialisé dans les questions économiques mais ne rechigne pas à discuter diplomatie et stratégie internationale. Il entend promouvoir auprès d’Akere Muna, dont il connaît la famille et notamment le frère Bernard, des idées d’innovations sociales, politiques et économiques.
« C’est lui qui s’est proposé, à titre amical, et non Akere Muna qui l’a recruté », explique Chrétien Tabetsing, avec qui François Meynent travaillera. Les deux anciens socialistes devraient notamment plancher sur des propositions concernant les politiques de création d’emploi à destination des jeunes et des populations rurales.
This is exactly why we need a younger generation to pick up the batton and define a future free from these colonial expliters.The youths are all aware what these foreign alliances have done to us,
A continent that remains the laughing stock of the entire world because of rediculous treaties and alliance with some masters by heir leaders. Mr would be president go over the speach of the Ghanian president and rethink ur French alliance strategy for capaign. If you start your campaign with this type of an alliance , then the payback would be more reliance alliances. And we remain attached to that string of expoitation and that global idea that Africans can never manage their own backyard. More redicule., poverty , dependence …..
France owns Cameroun by Treaty which Francophones like to forget about. The 1959 Cooperation Treaty ceded the Sovereignty of Cameroun to France.
Ambazonia has no such entanglements with the United Kingdom of Gt. Britain. The current crisis stems from that unholy treaty by which means France has for a long time sought to impose herself on English-speaking Ambazonia through her proxy subservient Cameroun.
The unholy and dependency alliance subverted the bilingual Cameroon federation and undermined the evolution of real democracy in Cameroun.
Fake; reverse psychology working on you guys; Muna is an independent mind and has no relationship with France. This Frog’s statement has no bearing on Muna’s position. He is not backed by them. Way to go FranceAfrique. Trying to sabotage a genuine candidate by playing the backing card! fake. We see through the game.
Like a lot of other people here; I agree we need a younger leadership, but we need someone with Muna’s pedigree and CV to take on the old rotten corrupt regime who will still want to influence many parts of society; We are 8 months to go and the Elecam is still not moving. They are waiting for Biya and Biya is waiting for France; France is evaluating her options and strategy on how to get out with a candidate they have their chains around
France Afrique is collapsing