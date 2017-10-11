Rata-grab testing on-demand food delivery platform in Cameroon

Cameroonian startup Rata-grab is testing its online food ordering and delivery platform with five restaurants in Douala ahead of a full launch.

Rata-grab, which launched its prototype in February of this year, is currently processing an average of 143 orders per week from offices across Douala, and is gearing up for a full launch with more than 20 restaurants.

Founder Sakwe Njaiyo started the business having experienced the difficulties with ordering food himself, and becoming aware of the potential offered by increased internet access in Cameroon.

“There has been a year-on-year increase in the number of users gaining access to the internet, and the number of smartphone owners in Cameroon and Africa is at a record high,” he said.

“In Cameroon, the total disposable income per household annually is US$3,300, and in Douala, where we are operating, the figure is double. Forty-three per cent of this money is spent on food and beverages.”

Njaiyo said there is a growing demand for fast food in Cameroon due to low unemployment, with more and more new restaurants being set up serving fast food. Since launching its prototype in February, Rata-grab has raised US$20,000 from individual investors.

“Over the next five years, we plan to raise US$500,000 and expand our operations across West Africa and the CEMAC region,” Njaiyo said.

Disrupt Africa