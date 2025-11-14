RD Congo Ends Cameroon’s World Cup Hopes with a Late Strike

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The clash between RD Congo and Cameroon in Rabat delivered the kind of intensity that defines African football, but it was Chancel Mbemba who supplied the moment that will linger. His decisive goal deep into added time sealed a 1–0 victory and sent RD Congo to the final stage of the African playoffs for the 2026 World Cup. Cameroon, after waves of effort and several missed chances, saw its campaign end in frustration.

The match unfolded on a rain-soaked pitch that did nothing to slow the competitive fire of both teams. Cameroon pressed early through Etta Eyong and Mbeumo, while Bongonda and Bakambu carved out opportunities for RD Congo. Each side had flashes of brilliance, but both goalkeepers, André Onana and Lionel Mpasi, answered with authority.

As the second half opened, substitutions reshaped the rhythm. Aboubakar immediately tested Mpasi, while Bakambu forced an impressive save from Onana shortly after. Cameroon grew increasingly dangerous on counterattacks, yet precision deserted them at crucial moments. RD Congo’s bench, however, proved decisive. The introduction of Cipenga provided the spark that broke the deadlock. His corner in stoppage time found Mbemba at the far post, where the captain’s perfectly timed run delivered a clinical finish.

This goal did more than win a match. It preserved RD Congo’s dream of returning to a World Cup for the first time in more than five decades and simultaneously closed the door on Cameroon’s ambitions. The Leopards now move forward with confidence toward a high-stakes final against Nigeria, while the Indomitable Lions are left to reflect on a night when persistence was not enough.

Sunday in Rabat promises drama, but for now, the story belongs to RD Congo and the captain who carried a nation a step closer to history.