Reactions: Cameroon 2-0 Ghana [+video]

Hugo Broos (Head Coach, Cameroon)

I’m very happy and so are the players. I hope this is not a dream. Ghana is good team, and experienced than us. It is a good thing for this generation. Ghana relies on the vertical passes, usually from the two central midfielders and two central defenders, and we had to avoid them doing that. We scored at the good moment. The most important thing was that the team followed the tactical instructions.



In my 29 years of coaching, I have never had a team like this. This is a team of 23 friends and I have seen something like this.

I’m aware Egypt beat Cameroon in the final in 2008, but we will do our best to win this time. It is a unique occasion for my team and reaching the final inspires us the more. Fourteen (14) of them are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, and they are motivated. Nobody believed in the team to reach this far.

Egypt has more experience but the motivation will be more from team. If we can do like we did in the last three games, I think we can be close.

Christian Bassogog (Midfielder, Cameroon) – Total Man of the Match

I’m very happy and it is just a happy moment for me and the team. This is my first Africa Cup of Nations and for most of my colleagues too, and we are in the final, something which does not happen often. It gives me more confidence. I’m happy to score in the semi-finals. It is a good time to score in my first semis at the Africa Cup of Nations. Now, we will prepare for the final and try to reverse what happened in 2008 (when Egypt beat Cameroon 1-0 in the final).

Avram Grant (Head Coach, Ghana)

I wanted to be in the final. We did a lot today. In the second half, the first goal came from a set piece and the second from a counter attack. It is very annoying to lose because we were the better side, and we lost. My team is a good generation despite not winning a major title. Last time (in 2015), we lost on penalties in the final. Now, we have lost at the semi-finals. I think they deserved more than this. We lost the important match after having a good competition. We have to play the third place even though this is not the game we were wishing for. We will do our best to win.

Cafonline