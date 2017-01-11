Refus d’entrée aux États-Unis: une camerounaise accouche en plein vol entre Chicago et Bruxelles

Anwei Arrette, une femme originaire du Cameroun a donné naissance à un petit garçon en plein vol, dimanche soir, ont annoncé nos confrères du Nieuwsblad. Le bébé se porte bien, la maman ayant pu être aidée par un médecin et une infirmière qui se trouvaient également à bord de l’avion qui circulait entre Chicago et Bruxelles.
L’accouchement s’est bien déroulé, et a été rapidement mené à terme, écrit le quotidien néerlandophone. Le petit garçon est venu au monde sous un tonnerre d’applaudissements et quelques passagers lui ont également donné des vêtements après l’atterissage.
Mère et nouveau-né ont été emmenés à l’hôpital et se portent bien.
Âgée de 32 ans, Awei Arrette n’a pas pu entrer aux États-Unis, les autorités suspectant qu’elle voulait y faire naître son enfant afin qu’il obtienne la nationalité américaine. Elle a donc été renvoyée au Cameroun via Bruxelles. Elle y séjournera sans doute un mois avant de retourner dans son pays d’origine.
My dad delivered a baby on his flight today. the man has done it all @united #unitedAIRLINES #MVP pic.twitter.com/JBmMVweKyU
— johhnyg (@JakeGordon16) January 10, 2017
Congrats and gratitude to the Pilot the look on your face says it all. As for the mother and family through this young Prince, your blessed.
Congratulation Ms Awei Arrette. Having a baby several feet above earth is an expereince shared only be handful. By the way I was woundering what will the place of birth of the boy, Chicago, International air space or Bruxelles?
@ Fon
I enjoy your sense of humor.
However let me add a sense of realism to it. For those enamored of the expression “son of the soil” which is often used to exclude other deserving citizens from sharing, this experience clearly shows how no one chooses where/when to be born. Perhaps our great chauvinists will consider this reality when they next castigate those they don’t want at table.
congrats.place of birth will be Cameroon.
This international law does not include Africans and Moslems.
The answer my friends, is blowing in the wind. The answer is really blowing in the wind.
Some of our sisters, don`t even have prenatal education or is it this over bureaucracy and
dillydallying at the embassies that can cause such an embarrassment?
I don`t push aside this scramble for citizenship, but sometimes, we should do things way
in advance.