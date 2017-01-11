Refus d’entrée aux États-Unis: une camerounaise accouche en plein vol entre Chicago et Bruxelles

Anwei Arrette, une femme originaire du Cameroun a donné naissance à un petit garçon en plein vol, dimanche soir, ont annoncé nos confrères du Nieuwsblad. Le bébé se porte bien, la maman ayant pu être aidée par un médecin et une infirmière qui se trouvaient également à bord de l’avion qui circulait entre Chicago et Bruxelles.



L’accouchement s’est bien déroulé, et a été rapidement mené à terme, écrit le quotidien néerlandophone. Le petit garçon est venu au monde sous un tonnerre d’applaudissements et quelques passagers lui ont également donné des vêtements après l’atterissage.

Mère et nouveau-né ont été emmenés à l’hôpital et se portent bien.

Âgée de 32 ans, Awei Arrette n’a pas pu entrer aux États-Unis, les autorités suspectant qu’elle voulait y faire naître son enfant afin qu’il obtienne la nationalité américaine. Elle a donc été renvoyée au Cameroun via Bruxelles. Elle y séjournera sans doute un mois avant de retourner dans son pays d’origine.

La Capitale