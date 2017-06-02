The remains of the missing Bishop found amidst tight security

A security cordon was established along the Sanaga Bridge at Ebebda to prevent the population from reaching the zone of operation of security forces, divers from the Navy and the Fire Rescue that had began a third day of search.



The metropolitan Archbishop of Yaounde, Mgr Jean Mbarga and the President of the Episcopal Conference of Cameroon Archbishop Samuel Kleda were on the banks of the river where search operations were taking place.

The Governor of the Centre region, Nasari Paul Bea has also travelled to the scene when there were signs that the body of the clergy man, Bishop Jean Marie Benoit Balla could be in the river.



Local divers perceived a corpse towards Monatele several kilometres from the bridge. The human body was eventually pulled out and formerly identified it as that of the missing man of God.

Christians who have been waiting in consternation for updates on the whereabouts of the spiritual leader who went missing since early Wednesday 31st May 2017 heaved a sigh of relief; not becaus he was found dead but because three days of suspence and uncertinty have come to an end.

The remains of Bishop Jean Marie Benoit Balla has been found but it is still unclear what happened to the man of God last Tuesday.

CRTV