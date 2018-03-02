Remaniement au Cameroun : Paul Atanga Nji nommé ministre de l’Administration territoriale

Jeune Afrique | Paul Biya a procédé vendredi à un remaniement du gouvernement du Premier ministre Philémon Yang. Paul Atanga Nji a été promu, tandis que Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o perd son poste aux Transports.
On l’attendait depuis plusieurs mois. Paul Biya a finalement procédé à un remaniement du gouvernement camerounais, vendredi 2 mars. Principal bénéficiaire, Paul Atanga Nji est nommé ministre de l’Administration territoriale.
René Emmanuel Sadi, qui détenait jusque-là le portefeuille, est quant à lui nommé ministre chargé de mission à la présidence. Un autre poids lourds, Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o perd quand à lui son poste de ministre des Transports.
Les ministères concernés par le remaniement :
Ministre de l’administration territorial : Atanga Nji Paul
Ministre de la décentralisation et du développement local – Elanga Obam George
Ministre de l’eau et de l’énergie : Eloundou Esssomba Gaston
Ministre de l’économie de la panification et l’aménagement du territoire : Alasmine Ousmane Mey
Ministre des enseignements secondaires : Nalova Lyongha Pauline Egbe
Ministre des finances : Motaze Louis Paul
Ministre de la fonction publique et de la réforme administrative : Joseph Lee
Ministre des Forets et de la faune : Jules Doert Ndongo
Ministre des transports : Ngale Bibeye jean Ernest Massena
Ministre Délégué auprès du ministre de l’économie de la panification et l’aménagement du territoire chargé de la planification: Tazong Ndukong Paul
Ministre délégué auprès du ministre des Finance : Yaouba Abdoulaye
Ministre Délégué auprès des Ministre des relations extérieure chargé du Commonwealth: Mbayou Félix
Ministre chargé des missions à la présidence de la république : Sadi Emmanuel ; Djongouté Joseph
Secrétaire d’Etat auprès ministre de la défense, chargé de la gendarmerie : Etoga Yves Landy
Secrétaire auprès du ministre des transports, chargé des routes : Djodom Armand
Secrétaire général Adjoint de la présidence: Eloung Paul CHE
Directeur du Cabinet civil de la présidence : Mvondo Ayolo Samuel
Directeur adjoint du cabinet civil : M. Osvalde Baboke
So Laurent Esso has been sidelined by his Boss??
Only “Les ministères concernés par le remaniemen” were highlighted.
Simply put, Esso remains in place
Please help me to understand this. Does the country need a minister for Decentralization? Is a decree not enough to send back all those structures and staff that were brought from the periphery to the center? Does Cameroon really need such a ridiculously bloated government, a national Assembly, a Senate, a constitutional council with such fiscal constraints? And Christine Lagarde thinks it is OK?
@JD. What you are saying makes sense, but Cameroon will remain an undeveloped. While it doesn’t make sense to have all these institutions now, it can be seen as a foundation for the future republic.
vraiment, ces gens ont partagé des poste entre eux
Still does not solve the problem.What a miss and absolute stupudity on the part of this political animal
He can sack Philemon Yang and put Atanga Nji for all we care.
Ambazonia does not care.
LRC will still not emerge, come 2035. Fru Ndi remains minister without portfolio,
and with status of principal opposition leader.
Toooooo late Hewitt. …The boat left since October 1st sailing towards buea
That boat is the Titanic. It’s big and powerful, but it will never reach its destination. It will drown, most sailers will die, few will be rescued and sent back to the point of departure.
Biya, under enormous pressure wanted to do something, but it has never been his style to do anything of worth. He’s merely out to reward Atanga Nji for handing over his brothers on a golden platter and Rene Sadi for being the errand boy of the whole macabre show which has brought international shame and disrepute to the country. Looking at it from another angle, Biya is coming through the back door to do something to Anglophones in particular and he is doing so at the wrong time. Giving an anglophone a sovereign ministry and giving it to somebody who said the anglophone problem does not exist falls in line with the president’s hard stance about the crisis ticking the country. It is like throwing oil on fire, sticking a finger in the eyes of Anglophones or merely saying f…k you!
Atanga Nji is the brain behind the Nigerian adventure and would surely want the situation of the crisis to rot , just like the rotting of the Douala airport that has finally swept away the minister of transport. Five years ago if Biya appointed even Atanga Nji Minister of the interior, a cross section of Anglophones would have danced in the streets, but at the moment this is somebody who Anglophones see as similar to a denier of the holocus. The message is clear , the real extremist is going over to Minadt and the man in the dark who carried bags of money to the Nigerian 419 should actually fill the post appropriate for him, that of special duties. Finally, just like Elokobi, Biya is giving Anglophones sensitive positions to do the dirty work on their people.
… the crisis rocking the country…
Is this the cabinet, that will bring the money and good policies so teachers, i mean
gov`t school teachers will be paid their salary arrears plus the regular salaries,
and without arrests? How long or what is going to happen, before francophones
know that this biya man is incapable of running his lrc small enterprise?
Well teachers etc, i can help you all by proposing, that you take on farming to
help yourselves and forget about being civil servants. I know, that it is a bad and
hard thing to take from a terrorist, but know that you are the losers, afterall.
This same paul biya goat, went to Buea in 1998 after the mountain erupted and
promised assistance to the people. Till date, nothing has been done.
This same people, have all along, been hoping and hoping. That is biya unable
to even attend his own birthday party. Let them continue waiting, he has them at heart.
The citizens of cameroon, continue to amaze the rest of mankind, is very stupid ways.