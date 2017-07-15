Renovation works on Douala stadium soon

APA – Douala (Cameroon) A group of Canadian experts has been touring the Reunification Stadium in Douala, Cameroon ahead of the “imminent launch” of renovation works on the sports infrastructure in time for the next African Cup of Nations.

The stadium is scheduled to host some games of the tournament to be hosted by Cameroon in 2019.

According to the South Atlantic Company involved in rehabilitating the infrastructure ahead of the next AfCON, “everything is ready to kick off the work”, most probably in September.

In addition to the renovation of the 40,000-seater stadium built to host the 1972 AfCON, the government announced the construction of an annex stadium and the completion of work on the multi-purpose sport complex.

The cost of the rehabilitation is being estimated at CFA 60 billion.

APAnews