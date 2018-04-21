Rigobert Song applies for Indomitable Lions job

Journal du Cameroun | The former Indomitable Lions captain is amongst a list of 70 candidates who have applied to take over the vacant position at the helm of the national team.

According to trusted sources at the Cameroon Football Federation Rigobert Song dropped his application at the Federation despite a poor show with the home-based lions at the African Nations Championship earlier this year.

A host of other Cameroonian coaches have applied for the job including Jean Paul Akono and Jules Fréderic Nyongha who have all held the position in the past.

Amongst the expatriates who have applied are French, German, Belgian, Portuguese and Suisse nationals.

Cameroon has been without a coach since 2017 Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach Hugo Broos was let go at the end of his contract with the team.

Applicants for Indomitable Lions Job

Jean Marie Ngoua Ngoua Njeutcha (Cameroon)

Daniel Bréard (France)

Patrice Neveu (France)

Jean Paul Akono (Cameroon)

Olde Riekerink (Holland)

Fossati Eluna Onana Bertrand (Cameroon)

Fabiano Jose Costa (Portugal)

Sasha Amato (Germany)

Jose Alberto (Portugal)

Nkoh Jean Félicien ( Cameroon)

Gweha Ikouam (Cameroon)

Rene Weiler (Switzerland)

Tom Saintfiet Julianus Maria (Belgium)

Rigobert Song (Cameroon)

Florent Didier Voundi (Cameroon)

Paulo Sérgio Bento Brito (Portugal)

Nke Dieudonné Jean (Cameroon)

Tomic Radoslav lothar Matthaus (Germany)

Abdoul-Rahman Bouba (Cameroon)

Nasser Sandjack (France)

Raymond Domenech (France)

Jules-Frederic Nyongha (Cameroon)

Atah Robert Bahazah (Cameroon)

Luigi De Canio (Italy)

Lemdjo Kenvo Jean Claude (Cameroon)

Omog Marius Joseph (Cameroon)

Ndtoungou Mpilé Martin Felix (Cameroon)

Bonaventure Djonkep (Cameroon)

Roberto A Rodrigo (Argentina)

Pierre Ndili Ndengue (Cameroon)

John Benjamin Toshack (Wales)

Mbimi Gerard Théophile (Cameroon)

Zlatko Krmpotic (Croatia)

Alain Perrin (France)

Willy Sagnol ( France)

Ayi-Bodo Claver Merryson (Cameroon)

Mbarga Foe Andre Anicet (Cameroon)

Bernard Simondi (France)

Jean-Michel Cavalli (France)

Tataw Eta Stephen (Cameroon)

Mbwaye Peter (Cameroon)

Cyprian Ashu Besong (Cameroon)

Assene Endougou (Cameroon)

Herve Happy (Cameroon)

Fono Ze Guy Octave (Cameroon)

Hichan Jadrane Chazouani (Spain)

Hubert Velud (France)

Jacky Dupuy (France)

Jonathan Mckinstry (UK)

Joel Epalle (Cameroon)

Jørn Andersen ( Norway)

Pierre-Andre Schürmann (Switzerland)

Hinschberger Philippe (France)

Philippe Troussier (France)

Pierre Lechantre (France)

Ross Wilson (Angleterre)

Samson Siasia (Nigéria)

Tom Frere (France)

Monkam Tchokonte Sylvain Alain (Cameroun)

Wedson Witson Nyirenda (Zambie)

Rogerio Goncalves (Portugal)

Marco Simone (Italy)

Lionel Pontes De Encarnacao

Lenoirjuan De La Cruz (Spain)

Vukuzic Josef (Slovakia)

Kouahawa Joseph (Cameroon)

Jose Peseiro (Portugal)

Alain Giresse (France)

Antoine Hey (Germany)

Benito Floro Sanz (Portugal)

Carlos Queiroz (Portugal)

Christian Gross (Switzerland)

Claudio Roberto Garcia Ribeiro ( Portugal)

Didier Six (France)