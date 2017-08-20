Road Accidents: Stopping The Haemorrhage!

Road safety campaigns, road worthiness of vehicles and effective reforms are the gateways to curbing accidents along highways in the country.

Roads in Cameroon have claimed the lives of millions of people. The number of people killed along the highways in the country keeps increasing. The rate of fatal road accidents in Cameroon is causing untold grief and pain to many families. Recent reports of the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that road accident deaths reached 3,988, representing 1.84 per cent of total deaths in Cameroon.

Road traffic accidents are a major problem with considerable economic losses to individuals, their families, and nation as a whole. The situation seems worrisome as no day passes without someone being injured on minor and major highways. Due to the occurrence of ghastly road accidents, several measures are in place to effectively curb the occurrence.

There is no week or weekend without media reports of a road safety campaign organised by the National Gendarmerie with logistical support from the Ministry of Transport. Such campaigns are intended to control and sanction road users who violate the Highway Code.

As such, during most weekends special deployments of gendarmes are seen along the Yaounde- Douala, Yaounde-Bafoussam and Sangmelima-Ebolowa highways as well as other major roads in the country ensuring that commuters put on safety belts, respect the prescribed speed limits, as well as other road signs. Although these campaigns seem to yield fruits, much still needs to be done. That is why NGOs such as the Road Safety Advocacy Network; SECUROUTE, is reinforcing sensitisation campaigns targeting bus drivers and motorbike taxi riders to embrace safety measures as a means of curbing accidents.

At a time when SECUROUTE President, Martial Missimikim, is blaming road accidents on inadequate training of drivers, lack of insurance and the road worthiness of most vehicles, the Ministry of Transport has intensified control of vehicles plying various highways in the country.

In this light, the government has taken stringent measures through sporadic traffic control to make sure all vehicles plying roads in the country are not only insured but worth of the technical norms required. Because most transport-vehicle drivers in the country move from various car wash points without passing through a professional driving school to become drivers, they are ignorant of road and traffic rules.

As such, the Ministry of Transport is on a driver’s licenses reform to issue licenses only to people who have successfully gone through a written and practical test to ensure they do not eventually pose a threat to roads users.

With the frightening statistics of road accidents in Cameroon, there is upmost need for the government to ensure that reforms in the transport sector effectively produce the desired results.

La parole aux acteurs

Baba Adamou: « Nous faisons des contrôles inopinés »

Commandant du groupement régional de la voie publique et de la circulation.

« Nous sommes en période de vacances et depuis un certain temps, nous constatons qu’il y a beaucoup de problèmes d’indiscipline routière. Le délégué général à la Sûreté nationale en est conscient. A notre niveau, nous avons pris des mesures. Nous faisons des contrôles inopinés, des campagnes d’éducation et de sensibilisation. Nous allons faire des descentes avant la rentrée scolaire pour sensibiliser les conducteurs. Nous constatons qu’il y a des conducteurs qui opèrent en état d’ébriété, ceux qui conduisent des véhicules vétustes, sans prendre des précautions préliminaires comme, le port de la ceinture de sécurité, le respect du code routier et des chauffeurs qui mangent au volant ou qui répondent au téléphone. »

Salomon Eto: « Notre devoir est de veiller »

Responsable d’une agence de transport.

« Pour limiter les accidents, nous avons recommandé l’augmentation du personnel navigant. Aucun chauffeur ne vous dira qu’il est fatigué sachant qu’il trouve son compte durant le voyage. Notre devoir est de veiller à ce qu’un chauffeur ne fasse pas plus de deux bordereaux. Nous sommes regardants sur la durée du trajet. Pour l’axe Yaoundé-Sangmélima, le temps exigible est de 2h30-3h. Les chauffeurs doivent respecter ce temps. Pour le vérifier, nous nous rapprochons des voyageurs qui nous signalent des abus les chauffeurs. »

Bernard Enam: « La peur est toujours présente »

Passager.

« Quand on veut se rendre à un endroit on est obligé de voyager. La peur est toujours présente. Ces jours-ci on a enregistré beaucoup d’accidents de la circulation mais nous n’avons pas le choix. Nous devons voyager. J’ai choisi cette agence car elle est nouvelle et elle n’a pas encore enregistré des cas d’accidents. C’est aussi la raison pour laquelle il y’a cette affluence en ce moment. »

Cameroon Tribune