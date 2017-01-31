Roger Milla believes those who withdrew from Cameroon squad now regret decision after AFCON run

frican legend Roger Milla believes the long list of players who chose to pull out of the Cameroon squad prior to the start of AFCON 2017 are now regretting their decision.

The Indomitable Lions have negotiated their way into the semi-finals here in Gabon, where they have a date with Ghana in Franceville on Thursday.

As many as eight Cameroon internationals, headlined by Joel Matip of Liverpool, all chose to turn down the call for national duty, although Hugo Broos’ men have still been good enough to move into the last four.

“You have to understand that in Cameroon we have many players,” says the former Cameroon forward speaking to South African journalists at a seaside restaurant here in Libreville.

“If you don’t want to play for the country, for me it doesn’t mean a problem. If you want to come you come and if you don’t want to then fine. When Matip and all these other players see how well the other players have done here by reaching the semi-finals, I think that they now have regrets. For me we don’t have anything like important players, every player is the same,” said the retired striker.

As one of Gabon’s neighbouring countries, Cameroon – who also have a huge population here – are enjoying huge support and playing with a feel of being at home, yet Milla insists there is no pressure on the team to deliver.

“We have come here to Gabon to try the team because you know that we have many young players for the team. So we have come to Gabon to try and see how we can prepare the team that we hope will get us to the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 AFCON that we will host in Cameroon.

“So we will try and give good spirit in this tournament,” he says while then stating that they don’t rank as favourites to lift the trophy.

“I say no we are not the favourites because we have a young team. We have come here to prepare the team for 2018 and 2019. Now that we have arrived in the semi-finals we also have the opportunity and possibility to go to the final. It is no problem because we will go to the final and try to win it,” he says.

Milla is now an itinerant ambassador on the continent.

KickOff.com