Roger Milla parle de «trahison» pour les Camerounais qui ont renoncé à leur sélection

L’ancienne gloire du football camerounais s’est indignée du comportement de certains Lions indomptables…
Ils sont sept. Sept Camerounais à ne pas avoir donné suite à leur convocation pour la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations.
Parmi eux, des noms comme Joël Matip ( Liverpool) ou Eric Choupo-Moting (Schalke 04), ont préféré rester avec leurs clubs européens plutôt que de filer au Gabon pour représenter les Lions indomptables.
« Vous ne pouvez pas faire de chantage à votre pays »
Pour l’ex-attaquant vedette du Cameroun, Roger Milla « C’est une trahison de dire “non” à son pays » ! Et d’ajouter : « vous ne pouvez pas faire de chantage à votre pays. Ça, jamais de la vie. S’ils préfèrent jouer dans leurs clubs, ils resteront dans leurs clubs et c’est tout.
Le Cameroun est plein de joueurs, on n’a pas de souci de ce côté », a développé l’ex-joueur de Monaco et Saint-Etienne.
« Ils sont fils du Cameroun et le seront toujours. C’est grâce au Cameroun qu’ils seront demain de grands footballeurs. S’ils ne sont pas en équipe nationale, il n’y a aucun grand club qui va les recruter », selon Milla, parrain naturel des nouvelles générations du haut de ses 64 ans.
I understand Roger Miller very well, BUT disagree with him, he does not think because his brain is in his leg. His tallent as a footballer shall never be question by me, he is the greatest in Africa but retired brook because he could not think out of the football pitch, so he is playing the stomarch politics now which has retarded cameroon for 55 years. That is why he is talking of treason whereas this guy are just exercising their right.
A national debate should throw some light on this murky area so dear to the Cameroonian heart. It would be reasonable to put down all the arguments for or against the bringing home of professional football players to play with the national team in times of crucial competitions. Would such a demand be made of professionals in other domains – nurses, doctors, engineers, lawyers, dish-washers, stevedores, janitors, etc?
Do authorities ever consider the impact on the career of a professional who returns home to be kept on the reserve bench from time to time? And specially privileged footballers who virtually rival the team coach in making crucial sections about who plays and who does not? Has the perennial problem of match bonuses (Les primes de participation) been laid to rest?
Is it not true that the aura of entitlement displayed by favored players tends to kill the spirit of competitiveness? Why not tackle and air these problems so as to sanitize the climate holding back the nation’s king sport?
