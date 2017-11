Journal du Cameroun | The firm was selected by the Confederation of African Football,CAF, executive committee after a bidding process.

Going by a CAF decision of November 16, the firm Roland Berger was selected to lead the audit of infrastructure and organization to host the competition.

The decision equally states that the firm has been entrusted with the task of conducting an audit of the CAF Centres of Excellence in Cameroon, Senegal and Ethiopia.