Rumours of secessionists’ infiltration wary Dschang, Fongo Tongo, Mungo officials

Journal du Cameroun | Fear has gripped some administrative and security officials in some towns in Francophone Cameroon, following rumours that Anglophone secessionists have infiltrated the towns and are allegedly planning to attack.
The fear has further been fuelled by recent report that Anglophone restorationist forces are threatening to take their liberation fight to the Francophone part of the country.
Several Anglophones in Lebialem Division of the South West Region have flooded Dschang in Menoua Division of the West Region because of the deadly clashes between ADF and Government troops on a deadly basis.
The influx of many Anglophones into Dschang recently plunged the local population into panic, when rumours went viral that some elements of the secessionist forces, who have infiltrated the town were planning to carry out a series of attacks.
As the rumours made the rounds in the Division, the Divisional Officer (SDO) of Dschang, Jules Eric Ekoumé, issued a communiqué, urging the local population to remain vigilant and carefully watch those entering the city.
“There is the risk that some secessionist fighters can use this opportunity to cause havoc in our town. Report any suspected visitor to the forces of law and order,” Ekoumé advised.
He also exhorted them to manifest a spirit of solidarity, love and living together to their fellow compatriots fleeing from growing insecurity in the two Regions.
Meanwhile, there were recent reports that ADF had sneaked into Fongo Tongo from Lebialem Division after an alleged gun battle between the secessionist fighters and Government troops in Fongo Tongo.
But the DO of Fongo Tongo issued a communiqué, debunking such reports. According to the DO, despite the location of Fongo Tongo closer to Lebialem Division, where secessionist fighters seemed to be active, the local administrative authorities and security forces are on high alert to forestall any attack from the restorationist fighters.
Still in Menoua Division, security forces in Santcho Sub-division have alerted the population to watch out for ADF who have been active in neighbouring Bangem Sub-division in Kupe Muanenguba Division of the South West Region
A similar alarm was raised in Mungo Division of the Littoral Region, over the alleged infiltration of secessionist forces from Kupe- Muanenguba and Meme Divisions of the South West Region through the towns of Melong, Loum, Penja and Mbanga,
On Friday, April 12, 2018, some 200 persons fleeing from the gun battle between the separatist forces and Government troops in Ediki sought refuge in the CPDM party Secretariat in Mbanga. In the face of the panic, the DO of Mbanga, Amstrong Buikame Woh, himself an Anglophone, assured the population that appropriate security measures have been taken to keep Mbanga Sub-division safe.
Meanwhile, despite the numerous challenges faced by Anglophones because of the Crisis, it is now the Francophones who are having sleepless nights as the Crisis lingers on. Many are hoping that the Government will step in and resolve the situation.
Distraction, Ambazonia is fighting to liberate their homeland from the colonial CameroUns. They have no business outside their borders. That attitude of border crossing is characteristic of terrorist rrpublic of CameroUns
@ Ngwa
In this type of a murky climate, do not rule out anything! There is official policy and there is what takes place under the radar. And of course this is not a conventional war with a well-defined hierarchy. Child soldiers do what their supposed invincibility dictates.
On the bigger picture, there is the appeal from the government for financial support as well as appeals from the ADF. This places the ordinary citizen in a moral dilemma. There are citizens on Ambazonian soil today who are offspring of yesterday’s refugees. Today there are citizens of Ambazonian origin seeking refuge in Menoua. The world is in a state of constant flux as men and women are buffeted around.
John Dinga you are right. That government is in big trouble. They are now appealing to the Bamilike for financial support.
LRC has become very desperate because they have realised that the momentum is UNSTOPPABLE.
To display their frustration and desperation, LRC arrested the mother of Mark Bareta in Buea on the 24.04.2018. LRC has vowed to keep her in prison until the son stops the struggle.
” THIS IS THE PEAK OF INSANITY! THERE IS NO VICARIOUS LIABILITY IN CRIMINAL LAW. THAT WOMAN IS WHOLLY INNOCENT. NO-ONE NEEDS TO READ LAW TO KNOW THIS. IT IS CRIMINAL! THE WOMAN DESERVES TO BE FREED IMMEDIATELY, AND SHE SHOULD! MY PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER WOULD SAY “TOO MUCH OF A THING IS A DISEASE”. AN AVERAGE CAMEROUNESE WOULD RETORT “QUAND C’EST TROP C’EST LAID”… MARK, OUR SOLIDARITY WITH YOUR MUM IN THIS UNFORTUNATE DEVELOPMENT” (Justice Ayah, 2018)
DICTATOR BIYA’S SH*THOLE UNWINNABLE WAR CONTINUES….
**** QUOTE OF THE DAY ****
1. Family members of Adolf Hitler,
2. Family members of Bin Laden
3. Family member of PATRICE NOUMA
4. Family members of Wandji Le courant
5. Family members of Ernest Oundji
6. etc, etc
were NEVER EVER arrested.
However, the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC has arrested an old woman, who has committed ZERO crime. They only “crime” of that old and sick woman is that she happens to be the mother of Mark Bareta, a freedom fighter.
Citizens of LRC should be ashamed of the criminals ruling their country. These criminals include ex-convict Atangana, a renowned criminal and murderer.
The arrest of mama Bareta because of the actions of her son is the mother of all disgrace. LRC has become the laughing stock of the world.
Arresting the poor mother of Mark Bareta is not going to help this course. Why hasn’t the mother of Patrice Nouma been arrested all these years? That’s stupidity and insolence at extreme punishing that poor woman; a technique implemented by drug and narcotic dealers. Mark Bareta is nothing compared to Agbor Balla. These idiots never learn a thing or 2.
At first I dismissed with a wave of my hand a suggestion that Cameroon be renamed Absurdistan. But then watching certain recent developments kept me wondering. Why install an SDO in a deserted Menji? Is it not absurd that all villagers boycotted the ceremony yet the governor went ahead with it? And did the new SDO bother to ask himself whether his predecessor’s fate could also befall him?
Welcome to Absurdistan.
Like i said,all those Cameroonians who claims be sympathizing for Ambasonians that are suffering should stop sympathizing for them.They should instead sympathize with the Cameroon forces that are been slaughtered in Ambasonia.We are sacrificing this generation,so that the generation of Ambasonians to come will honour us becos of the sacrifices we are making today to kick Cameroon out of Ambasonia.Our ancestors were not courageous to fight for us,thats why Cameroon had the courage to enter our land and exploit our resources without accountability.But todays generation of Ambasonians have decided to fight against Cameroon, so that future generations will praise our name and honour the sacrifices that we are making today.We will kick Cameroon out of our ancestral land.Long live Ambasonia
Chicken are coming home to roost
Your Mami Pima. Smelly Bamileke foka. Mouth Dey like Pima for horse.
Ambablood you are right but let’s use superior intetillect . yellow belly maquisards couldn’t get the job done, they are playing both sides for their benefit, be cool, we will have the last laugh, they will be refugees sgain
aMBAZONIANS HAVE NO PROLE WITH FRANCOPHONES.tHEY ARE FIGHTING BUT FOR THEIR FREEDOM WILL NOT ENTER YOUR LAND.feel free francophones,simply advice but your children fighting in our land to leave or faced a well trainedarmy in Amba land.
We are winning take the fight to the enemy in any way, they DECLARED WAR. Vincent bollore the French Mafia. criminal of francafrique, who ripped me off and other Ambazonians at dousla seaport is under investigation. Total and ELF let IG use this to lobby Petronas of Malaysia to build our energy sector including SOLAR. CONTRIBUTE take the fight to the enemy
