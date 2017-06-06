Russia willing to contribute to security in Gulf of Guinea

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) Russian Ambassador to Cameroon Nicolay Ratsiborinsky has expressed his country’s willingness to take part in the ongoing joint military exercises in the Gulf of Guinea aimed at tackling maritime piracy and organized crime, which are inimical to the economies of the region.

Speaking on Monday afternoon in Yaoundé, after meeting with President Biya, the diplomat did not give details about how Russia would be involved in the operation.

Ratsiborinsky however reiterated the need to enhance relations with Cameroon spanning several spheres.

In January, Russia demonstrated its readiness to join Cameroon’s major development project, through direct investments and project financing under the most favorable conditions, taking into account the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This offer covers areas as diverse as security, economy, finance, hydroelectric and port infrastructure, the ambassador explained, indicating that a working group and commissions were already working to explore ways and means of fostering such cooperation.

Cameroon and Russia are also considering the establishment of a large joint mixed committee to oversee these investments.

APAnews