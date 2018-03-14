Sacked Minister barred from leaving Cameroon

Journal du Cameroun | The former Minister of Water and Energy, Basile Atangana Kouna has been barred from leaving the counytry pending investigations.

In a note signed March 08 by the General Delegation for National Security, all security heads of the various outlets in the country are charged with ensuring the ban is effective.

The Heads of Border Posts, Airports and the ten Regional Delegates for National Security have all been notified to ensure the implementation of this decision.

The General General Delegation for National Security has taken the same decision against the former Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Works, in charge of roads, Louis Max Ohandja Ayina.

Basile Atangana Kouna’s passport was withdrawn the day after he was relieved of his duties as Minister of Water and Energy. On March 2nd, Basile Atangana Kouna gave up his seat to Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

According to the local press, the former minister tried to leave the country on March 7, aboard a Turkish airlines flight when he was restricted by security forces.

Atangana Kouna joins the list of personalities recently barred from leaving the country after the General Manager of the Cameroon Telecommunications Company, Camtel, David Nkotto Emane and some of his collaborators were last week barred from leaving the country.