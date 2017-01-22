How is Samuel Eto’o doing on his €100,000 bet?

Last October (2016), while his team was still rooted to the bottom of the Turkish Super Lig following a poor start to the season, Eto’o while talking to outraged fans reportedly put his money where his mouth was by telling one supporter that he would bet him €100,000 that their team would finish the season in the top ten.

Three months later, Samuel Eto’o’s Antalyaspor side is ranked at the 5th position of the Turkish Super Lig table and in an away game against Webo’s Osmanlispor today Sunday, Eto’o scored the second goal which helped Antalyaspor win by 1:2 (video above).

Interestingly, all three goals were scored by Cameroonians!

Osmanlispor 1 : 2 Antalyaspor (today)



Osmanlispor

– P. Webó 45′

Antalyaspor

– M. Etame 89′

– S. Eto’o 90′