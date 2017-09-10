Samuel Eto’o helps Antalyaspor draw with Galatasaray 1-1 [+video]

ANKARA – Galatasaray suffered first points loss of the season on Sunday evening against Antalyaspor, drawing 1-1 in an away match.

The match in New Antalya Stadium started off poorly for both teams, as the hot weather and pitch conditions affected both sides.

However, in-form striker Bafetimbi Gomis was on duty again, the Frenchman made a crafty finish to winger Garry Rodrigues’ low cross in the 34th minute, scoring his fifth goal of the young season.

In the second half, the Istanbul club’s Croatian manager Igor Tudor chose to control the pace of the game, rather than finding another goal, by subbing on midfielder Selcuk Inan and defender Jason Denayer.

Antalyaspor managed to equalize the score at 1-1 in the 82nd minute, when a quick corner-kick organization paid off for the Mediterranean side with Samuel Eto’o heading in the cross.

The draw kept Galatasaray on top of the league by goal margin, they and their rivals Besiktas are both at 10 points after four showings.

The league’s fourth week will end on Monday with Kasimpasa – Yeni Malatyaspor match at 8 p.m. (1700GMT).

Anadolu Agency