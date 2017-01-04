Schalke: Choupo-Moting not retiring from Cameroon national team

Schalke 04 have clarified that Cameroonian international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is not retiring from international football, however will withdraw from AFCON 2017.

Schalke have cited “personal reasons” as to why the 27 year old will not compete in Gabon this month.

An earlier announcement falsely claimed that the winger would retire from the international scene. The German side have now retracted this statement: “[Choupo-Moting] will still be available for Cameroon in the future.”

Eric Choupo-Moting has played 41 times for the ‘Lions Indomptables’, scoring 11 goals.

This comes after seven other Cameroonian players have vowed to skip the tournament. This list includes names such as Premier League players Joel Matip and Allan Nyom.

The others who prefer to stay with their clubs are Maxime Poundje, Andre Anguissa, Ibrahim Amadou, Andre Onana, and Guy Ndy Assembe.

Cameroon are in Group A with the hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and Guinea Bissau. Their first game against Burkina Faso kicks off on 14th January.

King Fut