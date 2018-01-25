Schools Set Ablaze as Cameroon Vows Crackdown on Separatists

Bloomberg | Unrest in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions intensified with arson attacks on schools and a city market as the government vowed to quash a secessionist movement whose leaders are in detention in Nigeria, saying it won’t negotiate with terrorists.
At least three schools were torched this week in the Northwest region, one of two Anglophone areas in the majority French-speaking Central African nation, after a market in the city of Bamenda was set ablaze in an attack the government blames on the separatists. Gunmen killed one soldier and seriously injured another on Thursday as they were on patrol in a town west of Bamenda, a commander of the paramilitary police, Ewane, said by phone.
“The government cannot and will not engage any form of dialogue with terrorists bent on amputating part of the national territory in the name of secession,’’ Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a phone interview late Wednesday. “You don’t negotiate anything with such people.”
Security forces have stepped up patrols in the areas, searching houses and arresting those who can’t produce identity papers as part of “a routine operation,’’ Simon Emile Mooh, prefect for the Bui Division in the Northwest region, said by phone. “The forces of law and order are merely making sure that no weapons have been sneaked in,” he said.
Thousands of Refugees
Thousands of people have crossed the border into Nigeria and more refugees are expected to arrive in the coming weeks as the Cameroonian government intensifies its operations against the pro-independence movement, the United Nations Refugee Agency said in a Jan. 16 statement. The Anglophone regions are Cameroon’s biggest cocoa-growing areas, and some producers are abandoning their farms or struggling to find laborers, Charles Monono, the region’s head of agriculture, said last week.
Ten leaders of the separatist movement, which calls the two Anglophone regions the Republic of Ambazonia, have been held in neighboring Nigeria since Jan. 6 at an undisclosed location, according to their Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana. The crisis began more than a year ago with peaceful protests against the French language’s dominance in courtrooms and schools.
One of the movement’s interim leaders, Bobga Harmony, announced on Facebook “the multiplication of self-defense operations” because the government rejects talks. “We shall continue targeting anti-secessionists as well as burn down schools,” he said.
What a bunch of morons.
Burning schools to expect sympathy from the population.
How is that helping the cause?
That is when you cannot win on the battlefield, you resort to hurting the kids.
Seems like they like to play with fire.
Even child soldiers drafted into a war to supplement war efforts do learn to distinguish between friend and foe.
We are raising a lost generation. How can a leader advocate for the burning of schools? Goodluck having your children compete with their age-mates east of the Mungo. These people lost me
Definitely i do not agree with this method of fighting to defend your territory by burning your won schools. It cannot be the last resort. Why destroy what you don’t have? It is foolish to be destroying your won republic or country you are hoping to form and run. The ADF must have a better way to fight against colonialists–the Germans, the French etc when leaving Cameroon destroyed bridges and other infrastructures and why emulate them?
Most of the burning down of fixed assets in SC are the handiwork of <<<agents Provocateurs of LRC.
They started by torching the car of Dr. Fontem. They torched the dormitory in SHM, burnt the market in Manfe and Bamemda, destroyed Kembong and Kwa Kwa villages.
Isn’t it a tradition to burn down other villages when there is a desargument between villages in that part of the Country?