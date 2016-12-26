SCNC: Cameroon’s Communication Minister in a discourse with the press [+video]

Cameroon’s Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary in a discourse with the press on SCNC (English and French)
Southern cameroonians patient. HON wirba as a plan. no one wll change it.
The North Westerners are called “came no go” in the South West . A derogatory name which means scabies in English.
@ Colby
Humm Pays doit savoir qu‘il y a des francophones, anglophones & Kamerunais au Kamerun.
Toi, Trump… & moi sommes Kamers. Nous avons LE DEVOIR de combattre les franco & anglos.
@ Loony. I said the govt is too BAD. People have RIGHT for PEACEFUL demonstrations. Those responsible for vandalizing govt properties should be accountable as well as those who shoot live bullets.
There are manipulations in such cases. Those who shoot might have being manipulated by AG & CO so to accuse the government & achieve their evil goal.
I hope they are gathering their guns to be used from january 2nd. Because it‘s A DREAM to hear that former SC is a country without thousands of deaths (including babies) as they are crying for less than 10.
If the Biya regime thinks the SCNC has no support then why afraid to organize referendum on the issue if Southern Cameroon’s State or Federation and see what the two anglophone regions want. They know the outcome of the referendum will favor the demands of SCNC. The Biya regime knows LA Republic cannot survive in this 21st century without the anglophone regions. How can voluntarily enter into a Union and when you are dissatisfied you are not allowed to go away. Its like you making it for someone to be in compulsory marriage. That’s a shame to LA Republic. They keep on crying like kids when the mother tells the kid she will be gone. This only make the anglophones understand that LA Republic is living on them through various dubious means. In no reasonable will refute the allegations of SCNC.