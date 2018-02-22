SDF Elective Convention: Who will take over Fru Ndi?

Journal du Cameroun | For the first time since the party’s inception in 1992, its National Chairman, John Fru Ndi, will not be standing in as the party’s Presidential candidate.
Even though Fru Ndi has not openly declared his decision not to stand, SDF’s legal counsel, Tsapi Lavoisier, assured Cameroonians, during a political debate on state broadcaster, CRTV, that the chairman was no longer in the race.
“I can confirm it here officially. Fru Ndi will not be candidate for the party primaries, for the nomination of the presidential candidate” said Tsapi Lavoisier.
With just a few months into Cameroon’s 2018 Presidential polls, three candidates within the party have declared their intentions to take over Chairman Fru Ndi. The potential candidates; Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam, Hon. Joshua Osih and Hon. Fobi Nchinda Simon, have all declared their various ambitions to emerge as the party flag bearer in this year’s Presidential race.
As more than two thousand delegates gather today in Bamenda, North West Region, to designate the party’s next leader under the SDF National convention, journalducameroun.com sought to find out who is who among the three candidates.
Hon. Mbah Ndam; Chairman’s favorite?
He is considered one of the most loyal party chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi. The lawmaker who announced his intentions to stand as Chairman in Batibo, has since received backings from SDF militants in Momo Division.
An SDF militant for almost 20 years, the former President of the SDF Parliamentary group in the National Assembly was particularly in the limelight in 2017, during the Anglophone crisis. Many irate youth had on September 23, 2017, beckon on the lawmaker to resign from parliament in the bid to show his loyalty with the Anglophone population. A plea which Mbah Ndam accepted publicly. “I will not go back to Yaoundé. I will not go to parliament if the situation does not change”, Mbah Ndam had declared.
When quizzed on why he did not put his worlds into action, the lawmaker said his statements were taken out of context. On his Presidential ambition, Mbah Ndam says: “Our National Chairman is manifesting his intention not to stand as a Presidential candidate; as such I am putting in my candidature.”
Hon. Joshua Osih, the young guard?
His supporters consider him the future of the Cameroonian opposition. In just a short time, 50-year-old Joshua Osih has emerged as an important figure in the SDF, becoming the party’s 2nd Vice President in 2012.
Hon. Joshua Osih is a member of the Finance and Budget Committee. He is very present in the media and on social networks, which gives him a certain popularity with national and international public opinion. Will this media popularity be enough to convince the delegates of his party that he is the one? Nothing is sure.
Apart from his media popularity, the SDF 2nd Vice Chair also enjoys the support of many in his electoral base, Douala.
Hon. Simon Forbi Nchinda, a builder eyeing Etoudi?
Hon. Forbi Nchinda is an SDF MP from Bamenda III. He is the third person to have declared his intention to take over Fru Ndi. At 71, Forbi who is a member of the Finance Committee in the National Assembly, is seen by some analysts as the least popular of all the candidates vying for Fru Ndi’s sit. The fact remains that the architect, has on several occasion declared that he has the ground and grasp to solve the current crisis rocking Cameroon’s English speaking regions.
He is one of the founding member of the SDF and had pit off against Fru Ndi in 2011 during the primaries for the Presidential race. Simon Forbi Nchinda is an activist and political pundits hold that he could be the surprise among the others.
Whoever takes over Ni has to envisage uniting forces with other presi candidates like Akere and Cabral Libii, especially. Joshua is well-placed to lure Libii. Should it happen this way, Kamto and all the rest would have no choice but to queue.
Youths MUST go and register. Some may say it isn’t possible, but a person like Cabral is not a fool to have launched many registration campaigns.
Learn to read ppl pls! Cabral knows that they’re going to attempt rigging, but they won’t get away with it like in 1992.
That is why he wants the youths to engage themselves in the process, cos when the time comes BIR cannot kill millions of youths en route to Etoudi.
YOUTHS, GO AND REGISTER…
An important condition for the legalization of the SDF party at inception was its national spread. That was in 1990. So many years down the road, the candidacy for election does not quite reflect this national spread, does it? But above all, the present conference is taking place against a background of, first the Catholic Mission and then the Presbyterian Mission, shutting their doors as venue for the event. Does this convey any message to the ambitious candidates? What message is conveyed to potential voters when an SDF event of this magnitude is held under the roof of the CPDM for lack of its own welcoming venue?
@Zam-Zam Your manipulative tactics is on full display for all to see.The same way your enemies of yesterday used in manipulating Foncha and Co in Foumban in 1961,on the guise that LRC and SC are brothers, is the same way u,that have joined LRC,is trying to manipulate SCnians in 2018. Desperation have made u to employ all kind of tactics,inorder to buy more time and continue your annexation of SC.Who are u encouraging to go and register for elections? have u yourself registered? Biya says he will only dialogue when the dialogue is a republican dialogue.U that have been against the seperatist and in support of Biya in this crisis.Can u tell us when Biya is going to open this republican dialogue with anglophones who are against seccession,but for federation or decentralisation?
Kongosa,
are we not bros? Habaaa, na wehti Sisi gee wuna eh? Da bolor pass Biya yi own.
Liberation through election, niet. Liberation through dialogue, niet. Liberation through war, hit and run.
Now wey internal battles dong di chakara wuna leadership cos of choko, leaking of secré for jacks, tribalism…wuna go do how?
Anyway, Bal-la na wa own legit leader…
Sdf has outlived it’s usefulness. Time for it to be disbanded. Fru Ndi,if he wants to be honoured should take retirement. He has fought enough, this time is for restoration not for political parties. The Ambazonia question is bigger than any one,any political party. SDF should be sold to the LRC and francophones.
@Mbah Ndam you mentioned restoration,you said SDF”should be sold to the Francophones” I will ask you what are you offering as an alternative?Your stupidity don’t allow you to understand that any restoration must be done through political parties in a Democracy.Many donkeys here have been running their empty mouths without offering something different from the usual routine.If the so called secessionists were smart enough they would have join hands and create a strong political party to counter the ruling party I can bet some don’t know that Cameroonians are fed up with traditional parties and need new breath unfortunately we have shoddy intellectuals here whose duty is to underline mistakes made by real Cameroonians (bilingual) in their comments to console themselves.
@Mbah Ndam
Nigerian govt detains more Southern Cameroonian separatists.
ambasonia people will see their mami pima .
The For Old guards is over! We need a younger generation of leaders. Anyone colder than 60 should themselves out!
Here they go, missing the point. How many people, are going to vote for them
even in their own localities, so they now have hopes of one of them winning to
become president?
Even on his dying bed, biya will beat them all. The SDF, has been our greatest
hindrance and an accomplice to our marginalization from it`s inception.
Mr. Fru, is a very smart man. He and the Nfon, do not want to dirty their records
because something, is going to happen soon.
And what is going to happen?
Answer: some elections and unfortunately Biya will win without fraud.
You guys have been talking ad nauseam for years on this forum to no avail.
It is time for results, not for words in a virtual environment.
We need action: unite the opposition and maybe it could win.
At the end of the day, the problem is not even biya, it is a system that needs to changed.
The fight between “have” vs “have nots” has to be won by the people and bring about real changes in anything pertaining to that country.
Out of that scenario, is just a waste of time and energy
Togolese who are francophones have all decided to rise as one to force Fauro the dictator supported by France to go
Until the majority in Cameroon rise to send Biya the minority Anglophones can continue to have meetings with the Government of Northwest present in the room as an imposed invitee.
The AAC 1 and AAC 2 had wide base Anglophone support than SDF has today. The strike that started in 2016 By Mancho, Balla, Tassang had more wide base support than the SDF today.
Point is the ANC never won any election in apartheid South Africa under apartheid rules. The Anglophone apartheid is a government policy
The SDF can’t win any elections again in Cameroon until the system of CPDM rigging is changed, the Francophone Majoriy must rise to change the system or Biya will die as president.