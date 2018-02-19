Home / English / SDF poised to elect new party executives February 22

SDF poised to elect new party executives February 22

10 hours ago 3 Comments

Cameroon’s frontline Opposition party, SDF, has announced that it’s extraordinary elective meeting will hold from the 22nd to 24th of February, 2018 at the Presbyterian church Ntamulung, Bamenda.
The meeting going by the party executives is aimed at electing candidates that will carry the party’s flag during the upcoming Presidential elections.

Most of the party’s militants who spoke to Journal du Cameroun, said apart from electing candidates for the National executive board, the convention will equally evaluate the party’s dynamics so far.

Regarding the senatorial elections, militants say, the SDF’S investiture commission will identify and select candidates for the senatorial elections.

John Fru Ndi
It should be recalled that, SDF Chairman, John Fru Ndi has said he will not be standing in for re-election. However, after the SDF First Vice National Chairman, Hon. Joshua Nabangi Osih, declared his intention to be SDF flag bearer in the 2018 presidential poll, followed by the Vice President of the National Assembly, Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam, another SDF top notch, Hon.

Simon Fobi Nchinda, Member of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly, Wednesday, February 7, 2018, stunned SDF militants when he declared his intention to be the presidential candidate in the 2018 election.

With three SDF bigwigs already gunning for the Presidential ticket, many political soothsayers are already predicting a cathartic elective convention in Bamenda come February 22.

3 comments

  1. joshua
    9 hours ago at 13:58

    Fru Ndi and the SDF, are our stumbling block, big time. Example, of how greed can harm a people.

  2. Palapala
    9 hours ago at 14:16

    I trust my brothers from the NW.the same way they have protected and stood by you selfish good for nothing politicians,is the same way they will throw you under the bus once they realise that you are no longer a true representative of the people.fru ndi and the rest are toast.
    Better call that thing off because the Bamenda man will give you hell

  3. Épée Dipanda
    1 min ago at 23:13

    Multiple strategies are important in any war.

