SDF poised to elect new party executives February 22

Cameroon’s frontline Opposition party, SDF, has announced that it’s extraordinary elective meeting will hold from the 22nd to 24th of February, 2018 at the Presbyterian church Ntamulung, Bamenda.

The meeting going by the party executives is aimed at electing candidates that will carry the party’s flag during the upcoming Presidential elections.

Most of the party’s militants who spoke to Journal du Cameroun, said apart from electing candidates for the National executive board, the convention will equally evaluate the party’s dynamics so far.

Regarding the senatorial elections, militants say, the SDF’S investiture commission will identify and select candidates for the senatorial elections.

It should be recalled that, SDF Chairman, John Fru Ndi has said he will not be standing in for re-election. However, after the SDF First Vice National Chairman, Hon. Joshua Nabangi Osih, declared his intention to be SDF flag bearer in the 2018 presidential poll, followed by the Vice President of the National Assembly, Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam, another SDF top notch, Hon.

Simon Fobi Nchinda, Member of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly, Wednesday, February 7, 2018, stunned SDF militants when he declared his intention to be the presidential candidate in the 2018 election.

With three SDF bigwigs already gunning for the Presidential ticket, many political soothsayers are already predicting a cathartic elective convention in Bamenda come February 22.