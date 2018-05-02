SDF presents Joshua Osih in Mbouda

Journal du Cameroun | The Social Democratic Front presented their Presidential candidate to population of the West Region during a meeting held in Mbouda on Monday.
In their first public outing since Joshua Osih was elected as the party’s flag bearer for the upcoming Presidential election, the SDF said they are going to present him to all the ten regions of the country as they seek support for their candidate.
Joshua Osih was presented to a large crowd that turned up in Mbouda by the chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi who also used the opportunity to call on the population to massively register ahead of the polls.
“I did not come here to open campaigns but to present your candidate (Joshua Osih) so that he can be close to the people,” Ni John Fru Ndi told the crowd that gathered in Mbouda.
Joshua Osih who only SDF’s second ever Presidential candidate since 1992 thanked the population for coming out to support him and re-echoed the Chairman’s call for supporters and potential voters to register massively ahead of the polls.
“We can not afford to give an extra year to a regime that has plunged us into massive sufferings for the past 35 years,” Joshua Osih told the party’s supporters.
He stressed the needed for a change but only through the ballot box which he thinks it bis possible if Cameroonians mobilise, vote and defend their vote.
The SDF is a national party, and they will ensure they sell the party’s vision to all the ten regions of the country ahead of the polls, Osih said.
Good luck to him.
Without a single opposition candidate BIYA wins.
Simple as that
Biya’s Njumba is not tired of fleecing the people! He wants people to vote and defend their vote, something he has successfully done since 1992!
It must be an irresistible, ill-defined force that drives sane human beings to still identify with elections under the current climate in Cameroon. After the charade of the recent Senatorial elections the SDF should know better.
7 Senators in the senate and you still think you have a chance to win presidential elections? Good luck.Keep wasting your energy and resources
Osih attitude is responsible he have chosen the right way to bring the change in Cameroon rather than cowardly hide in the bush with his Kalashnikov shooting at both civilians and law enforcement
Where do the people who shoot at law enforcement officers come from? I though chanting for the same officers to kill everyone would have left the region empty by now! Your fake uproar fools no one. Keep shouting out orders for everyone to be killed, bloodthirsty narcissist!
the mistake of the generation of 1960 was to have allowed the enemies concepts,thought to encage us to take control of their minds and body.the result is that they continue to believe in what has not worked for more than half of thier existence.but do they know anything apart from reciting senseless words like democrazy,free fare elections?
the last one hundred years has proved that no country can break from the cercle of poverty carefully thought and imposed by the enemy through elections prescribed by the same enemy.only countries capable of reinventing an internal system capable of creating and sustaining a competitive industrial sector have been succesful.it does not matter which political party is in power.economic prosperity is a question of intelligence.
As long as ELECAM and the Constitutional Council are de facto organs of the CPDM, even Jesus Christ can NEVER defeat Dictator Biya in any phoney elections in the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC.
The SDF is simply playing to the gallery with their presidential candidate.
Patriotic Southern Cameroonians should, therefore, boycott the phoney elections en masse. They should concentrate on the liberation struggle in order to free themselves from the evil fangs of LRC
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
God, took the better candidate away, viz Prof Asonganyi. However, the SDF, remains
the stumbling block to the progress of that country – participation without proper
representation.
Killing someone or a people, isn`t just by using a gun, but remember, that there are
many other ways, even silent ways of doing it. The chairman and the SDF, are just
doing that. And so, it is very difficult, for that country to see a change at this time of
our lives.
Does not make any chance as there will be 20 other opposition candidates. Only with 1 opposition candidate against Biya you have a chance.