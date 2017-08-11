Security: Consignment of weapons uncovered, 6 suspects under arrest

A consignment of war weapons, ranging from improvise explosive devices to semi automatic rifles have been uncovered in a cache by security officers in the North West Region.

The weapons were discovered by the North West Regional Delegation for National Security following a search carried out on the 2nd and 3rd August 2017 in Mbengwi in the Momo Division.

Six suspects were also arrested in connection with the weapons. They are presently helping the police in investigation.

The information was revealed by the Minister of Communication and Government’s spokesperson, Issa Tchiroma Bakary during a press briefing in Yaoundé this Wednesday 9th August 2017.

The Minister indicated that the suspects who have been remanded under custody are said to have planned strikes against security bases, Military and administrative officers.

He added the groups smuggled the weapons into Cameroon through a neighbouring country and they had attempted to carry out a foiled attack in Bamenda during 20th May celebrations.

The Minister identified the gang leader as Dasi Alfred Ngyah alias « Sniper » a leader of the armed wing of the South Cameroon’s liberation movement.

The other suspecters include; Mba-Abe Edwin Dasi, Tefeh Collins Teghe; Fuh Luther Che, Ngwa Louis Monyonga and Martha Formenyam.

CRTV