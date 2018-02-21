Security forces kill two separatist fighters in Mundemba

Journal du Cameroun | The two fighters were part of a group of individuals who attempted to attack, the local gendarmerie brigade on Tuesday morning, according to military sources.
Cameroonian armed forces on Tuesday, February 20, killed two alleged secessionist armed fighters in the locality of Mundemba, Ndian division in the Southwest region of Cameroon, a military source revealed.
At about 8.30am on Tuesday morniong, twenty persons reportedly attempted to attack the Mundemba gendarmerie brigade, the source said.
In their move, they were spotted by the commander of the forestry brigade whose camp is located near the building targeted by the attackers.
He immediately opened fire before alerting the Mundemba naval base for intervention.
Two assailants were brought down while the others retreated to the bushes from the pressure of the military who had arrived the scene for reinforcement.
Only two????
You took it from my mouth, I’m not very happy about it.
Do not worry brother,
2 more were eliminated after BIR went after them.
4 in total.
The bigger point is:
It will take time, but they will be defeated.
Cameroon will remain one and this time all blood tainted from across the border will be expelled.
We know who they are.
Real Cameroonians are not for that nonsense
What do we gain from this massacre?
Feel always so bad when reading about these useless killings.
This battle can be won in the ballot box, let youths register and massively vote anti-Biya.
Give all SW/NW MPs to SDF, coupled with WEST, many from Littoral, a few from North and Centre. Parliament would be full of vuvuzela until the Anglo prob is debated, and Foumban revisited. Very simple, no blood…
Now that LRC has won the war in SC, the Commission on Bilingualism can go to SC and start teaching the people the french language. The Anglophone Question has finally be resolved militarily by Dictator Biya. LRC has finally become an “Island of Peace. hallelujah!
Mvomeka,what are you saying? Are you ok? what Anglophone problem or question has been resolved. The have just killed two Ambaland fighters and you are saying it is over? How many of them have fallen since the seperatists started the HIT AND RUN TACTICS. we shall see who is who in this struggle,the Victor and the Vanquish