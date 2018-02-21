Security forces kill two separatist fighters in Mundemba

Journal du Cameroun | The two fighters were part of a group of individuals who attempted to attack, the local gendarmerie brigade on Tuesday morning, according to military sources.

Cameroonian armed forces on Tuesday, February 20, killed two alleged secessionist armed fighters in the locality of Mundemba, Ndian division in the Southwest region of Cameroon, a military source revealed.

At about 8.30am on Tuesday morniong, twenty persons reportedly attempted to attack the Mundemba gendarmerie brigade, the source said.

In their move, they were spotted by the commander of the forestry brigade whose camp is located near the building targeted by the attackers.

He immediately opened fire before alerting the Mundemba naval base for intervention.

Two assailants were brought down while the others retreated to the bushes from the pressure of the military who had arrived the scene for reinforcement.