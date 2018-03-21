Security forces rescue three hostages from Ambazonia fighters

Journal du Cameroun | Three employees of the Tunisian company Soroubat, including a Tunisian engineer and two Cameroonian technicians, kidnapped on March 15, 2018 in the South-West region, were released on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
This is the result of an assault of the Cameroonian army led around 4am in Meme Division.A security source reports that four terrorists were shot dead during the assault.
A statement signed by the Communication Minister of Cameroon, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, confirms the defense forces have recovered the mortal remains of the second Tunisian engineer, Khaled Tinsa, assassinated by his captors.
Journalducameroun.com was informed security officials continued combing the area after freeing the hostages.
It should be recalled that the two Tunisian nationals were abducted on the night of 14 to 15 March 2018 in Fiango, a town located a few kilometers from Kumba, Meme Division, Southwest Region.
They were engaged in a construction site of the road on the Kumba-Isangele axis. Moments after the abduction, the rebels had threatened to execute the Tunisian hostages if a ransom of 50 million CFA francs was not paid to them within 24 hours.
Most employees of the connstruction company consequently packed out of the construction site gripped by fear of what could befall them.
The release of the Tunisian engineer and the two Cameroonian technicians from the Soroubat company comes 24 hours after the release of Professor Ivo Leke Tambo, the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Pca) of the GCE Board.
He was kidnapped Saturday, March 17, 2018 by individuals claiming Ambazonia Defense Force (ADF), one of the armed groups of Ambazonia, while he was leading a delegation to Lebialem for a thanksgiving ceremony to the Head of State for appointing Paul Tasong as minister.
Do not mind that useless regime. They staged the arrest & release of the Tunisian worker in Ambazonia as a tactic to beg Tunisia to release the container of weapons illegally bought by La Republique and officially seized by Tunisia last month.
Why will any Ambazonia want to hold a tourist hostage? And why a poor Tunisian and not a French? Why Tunisia by the way?
The correlation between La Rep. weapons in Tunisia and the unlawful kidnap of the Tunisian in Ambazonia has a signature of La Rep. on it. Some of us studied and simulated these military games in school. We know the games too well.
Small Delegate and DO for Batibo whey we use yi play hide and seek, no man no fit see am. Then na Tunisian them go see am so easy?
Useless poor neighboring country.
Ivo
@ Ivo
Interesting perspective. You mean the rescue of a foreign employee trumps that of a citizen of Cameroon, even one appointed by decree?
Two wrongs never ever make it right. Providing employment for foreign Nationals while locals wallow in despair is unacceptable. Kidnapping and ending the life of an innocent/ignorant foreigner fails to consider that a similar retaliatory act can befall a Cameroonian in foreign lands.
Whatever the case, one of Africa’s proverbs comes alive: “when two elephants fight (abductor/abductees), it is the grass underneath (Ekondo- Titi/Kumba road) that suffers”.
You have dug yourselves in a deep hole. By the way, you know military games so well that you have gotten cornered.
Oh, and before I forget man, you were invited to join the rest of Cameroon’s children to fight and chase out France and you categorically rejected the offer.
Translation: you have NO problem with France, ma men.. and you will not dare to touch a French. But of course, you have been killing Cameroonian military men, who include ‘ANGLOPHONE SOLDIERS, AND A PREGNANT FEMALE soldier! You have claimed these atrocities which include arson, amputations, extortion, intimidation… and the recent kidnapping of government officials, all of which are well-documented. Moreover, you are ignorantly acknowledging the abduction of the DO of Batibo which has already been claimed by your delusional vandals as we all know!
Is this Rat Thug just crazy or delusional? @Ivo is very correct and didn’t mince words when he acknowledged the utterances of the government officials. Why haven’t them be rescued if all Cameroonian lives are the same. This crack smoker must be a joke of a human being. Repeating what Ivo said in condescending terms makes you look stunningly stupid
@Ras Tuge Do u really think we care? thank God we kill military men,be it Anglophone or Francophone,who is working for France.Are the lives of the civilians that your army have taken away less important than the military we killed? don’t u see how stupid and selfish u have been? If the gov’t that u serve acknowledges the kidnap of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and Co,do u really think we should be afraid to acknowledge the kidnap of the D.O of Batibo?May be u think this is a movie.Wake up man,we are in a war,declared by Biya.After the war,we will take down the casualties on both sides and see if we can still forge ahead as a country. So,stop this drama u are writing everyday on this forum.Its not funny.
@Ras Tuge Just see how your dear Professor Leke Tambo was collected like a termite and his family had to pay before he was released.It is not difficult to collect them.All we need do is to put a well organise and coordinated guerilla fighters on the ground and the like of Prof.Leke Tambe will just come and fall into our dragnet.And we will collect them with minimal efforts.
Termites collecting termites… and rasclaaat is hiding in a firewood kitchen!
Oh, your man Atanga Nji was right inside your bedroom but you never left your firewood kitchen… What a shame!