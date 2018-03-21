Security forces rescue three hostages from Ambazonia fighters

Journal du Cameroun | Three employees of the Tunisian company Soroubat, including a Tunisian engineer and two Cameroonian technicians, kidnapped on March 15, 2018 in the South-West region, were released on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

This is the result of an assault of the Cameroonian army led around 4am in Meme Division.A security source reports that four terrorists were shot dead during the assault.

A statement signed by the Communication Minister of Cameroon, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, confirms the defense forces have recovered the mortal remains of the second Tunisian engineer, Khaled Tinsa, assassinated by his captors.

Journalducameroun.com was informed security officials continued combing the area after freeing the hostages.

It should be recalled that the two Tunisian nationals were abducted on the night of 14 to 15 March 2018 in Fiango, a town located a few kilometers from Kumba, Meme Division, Southwest Region.

They were engaged in a construction site of the road on the Kumba-Isangele axis. Moments after the abduction, the rebels had threatened to execute the Tunisian hostages if a ransom of 50 million CFA francs was not paid to them within 24 hours.

Most employees of the connstruction company consequently packed out of the construction site gripped by fear of what could befall them.

The release of the Tunisian engineer and the two Cameroonian technicians from the Soroubat company comes 24 hours after the release of Professor Ivo Leke Tambo, the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Pca) of the GCE Board.

He was kidnapped Saturday, March 17, 2018 by individuals claiming Ambazonia Defense Force (ADF), one of the armed groups of Ambazonia, while he was leading a delegation to Lebialem for a thanksgiving ceremony to the Head of State for appointing Paul Tasong as minister.