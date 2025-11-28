Seeking Safe Ground: The Journey That Led Issa Tchiroma Bakary to Gambia

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Former Cameroonian minister and opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has resurfaced in The Gambia, where authorities confirmed his arrival weeks after he quietly crossed into the country. According to reporting by RFI, Tchiroma entered Gambian territory on November 7, but his presence was made public only on November 23, amid rising political tension in Cameroon.

A Disputed Vote and Worsening Unrest

Tchiroma emerged as the main challenger in Cameroon’s October presidential election, officially placing second with a little over a third of the vote. He rejected the results, insisting that the process was flawed and that the government had manipulated the outcome. His supporters took to the streets across several regions, prompting a heavy response from security forces. Independent observers and human rights groups described a pattern of escalating confrontations that resulted in numerous civilian deaths.

Initially, Tchiroma sheltered in his home region of Garoua, surrounded by loyal supporters. As the situation deteriorated and pressure mounted, he fled across the border to Nigeria, where he was able to rely on traditional networks for protection. Yet even there, according to accounts highlighted by RFI, his entourage believed that speaking publicly or engaging politically would be dangerously risky.

Why The Gambia?

The decision to move onward to The Gambia appears to have been shaped by personal connections and the relative security offered by the small West African nation. Gambian officials stated that the choice to host him was a humanitarian gesture rooted in African solidarity. They also stressed that their territory would not be used as a platform for destabilizing activities against Cameroon.

For Banjul, the situation presents a delicate balance: offering refuge without signaling interference in another nation’s internal affairs.

A Regional Challenge

Reactions inside Cameroon have been divided. Supporters of Tchiroma view his relocation as a necessary respite from an increasingly hostile environment. Government sources in Yaoundé, however, have questioned what role he can play now that the incumbent has been declared the winner and sworn in for another term.

Analysts quoted by RFI note that regional actors and continental organizations may ultimately determine whether dialogue becomes possible. The crisis touches on broader concerns about democratic governance and political transitions in Central Africa.

What Lies Ahead

For now, Tchiroma is free to speak and move within The Gambia, while officials there continue to present themselves as neutral facilitators committed to peace. Whether this arrangement will lead to meaningful political engagement or simply mark a period of temporary safety remains uncertain.

The story, as reported by RFI, underscores the fragility of the post-electoral climate in Cameroon and highlights how quickly national disputes can spill across borders when political tensions reach a breaking point.