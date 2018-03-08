Sénatoriales au Cameroun : 36 listes issues de neuf partis sur la ligne de départ

APAnews | Trente-six listes issues de neuf partis prendront part aux élections sénatoriales prévues au Cameroun le 25 mars prochain, a annoncé jeudi Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), l’organe chargé de la gestion du processus électoral et référendaire dans le pays.
Au total, 42 listes avaient été soumises à ELECAM qui, après examen, en a rejeté cinq et enregistré le désistement d’une liste.
Parmi les 36 listes, deux sont en compétition dans les dix régions : le parti présidentiel, le Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC, au pouvoir) et l’Union nationale pour la démocratie et le progrès (UNDP), un aillé du pouvoir au gouvernement.
De son coté, le parti leader de l’opposition parlementaire, le Social democratic front (SDF), est en compétition dans cinq régions, de même que le parti nationaliste, l’Union des populations du Cameroun (UPC).
Conformément à la loi, le sénat est composé de 100 membres répartis sur la base de 10 par régions et dont 70 sont élus au terme d’un scrutin de liste au suffrage universel indirect. Les 30 autres sénateurs sont nommés par le chef de l’Etat.
En l’absence des conseils régionaux, le collège électoral est essentiellement composé des 10 000 conseillers municipaux, repartis dans l’ensemble du territoire national.
Elus pour un mandat de cinq ans, les sénateurs qui constituent la chambre haute du parlement. En cas de vacances à la tête du pays, c’est le président de ladite chambre qui assure l’intérim du président de la République et organise au bout de trois mois un scrutin présidentiel auquel il ne sera pas candidat.
It is a shame that in 2018 the people of Cameroon should be led with ideas of 1918 by a leader educated by principles of 1818:-
Nominated Senators to be called the peoples’ elected representatives?????????????????????
we are taking a step again in the wrong direction..
The Country is at war and we dont even care to look for means of bringing peace?..
We were able to talk with Boko Haram, but not ready to talk with our own people?..
Where is the country heading to?..
Some naiv people in the forum will say the government is fighting a war against seperatist?..
Who were they killing and raping before the Ambazonians declared a war to seperate from LRC?..
If we love Cameroon as we claim, we should withdraw the primitive killers in the name of BIR, arrange regional conferences, talk openly and honestly, and then define a path for a cameroon that gives equal opportunities to all cameroonians..
BAMENDA USED to mean primitive or backwardness in yaounde,today Bamenda will mean symbol fo change and revolution.
After all the happenings, the statehood of Ambazonia should be the everlasting solution.
Bloodshed, rape, refugees, arson on whole villages etc etc, can not end on a note of the
`one and indivisible `cameroon. Then we do not know, why it even started in the first
place. Worst still, will be the outcome of a defeat by the lrc regime thereafter.
It is very incombent on all SC, to take the oath of statehood, to fight this bullying from
lrc and france.
Boycott all lrc activities in 2018.