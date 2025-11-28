Senegal Confirms Arrival of Guinea-Bissau’s Ousted President

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Senegalese authorities have confirmed that Guinea-Bissau’s deposed president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, has arrived in Dakar following his release by the military that removed him from power earlier this week. His transfer was arranged after regional bloc Ecowas intervened amid escalating tension in Bissau.

Embaló landed late Thursday on a chartered military flight and is reported to be safe. Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau’s armed forces have installed Gen Horta N’Tam as transitional leader for a one-year period, shortly after halting the release of election results and suspending the electoral process.

The military claims it acted to prevent an alleged plot involving unnamed politicians and a prominent drug trafficker. The situation in Bissau remains tense, with curfews in place and heavy military presence on the streets. Several political figures, including Embaló’s main challenger Fernando Dias and former Prime Minister Domingos Pereira, have reportedly been detained.

Regional and international organizations, including Ecowas, the African Union, and the United Nations, have condemned the takeover and called for a swift return to constitutional order. Guinea-Bissau, long marked by political instability, has experienced numerous coups and attempted coups since independence.