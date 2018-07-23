Senegal’s ambassador to Cameroon found dead in capital

Anadolu Agency | Senegal’s Ambassador to Cameroon Vincent Badji was found dead “while watching TV” at his residence in capital Yaounde on Sunday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad Sidiki Kaba said on Monday.



Kaba said all arrangements have been made for the quick repatriation of his body to Senegal.

The government “offers its heartfelt condolences to the widow, the family and the Senegalese people to whom he [Kaba] expresses his compassion and sympathy”, the Senegalese news agency, APS, said in a press release.

Cameroonian media said the diplomat had already completed his term in the country. He came to Cameroon in August 2015.

”Vincent Badji died at his residence in the Bastos district while watching the TV,” Cameroon state broadcaster, CRTV, tweeted.

Two weeks ago, Badji announced at a farewell dinner that he had been appointed to the Vatican, CRTV added.