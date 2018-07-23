Home / Africa / Senegal’s ambassador to Cameroon found dead in capital

Senegal’s ambassador to Cameroon found dead in capital

July 23, 2018 2 Comments

Anadolu Agency | Senegal’s Ambassador to Cameroon Vincent Badji was found dead “while watching TV” at his residence in capital Yaounde on Sunday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad Sidiki Kaba said on Monday.

Kaba said all arrangements have been made for the quick repatriation of his body to Senegal.

The government “offers its heartfelt condolences to the widow, the family and the Senegalese people to whom he [Kaba] expresses his compassion and sympathy”, the Senegalese news agency, APS, said in a press release.

Cameroonian media said the diplomat had already completed his term in the country. He came to Cameroon in August 2015.

”Vincent Badji died at his residence in the Bastos district while watching the TV,” Cameroon state broadcaster, CRTV, tweeted.

Two weeks ago, Badji announced at a farewell dinner that he had been appointed to the Vatican, CRTV added.

Check Also

Cameroon’s Opposition Fails to Present Candidate to Challenge Biya

YAOUNDE — VOA | Cameroon’s opposition has again failed to present a single presidential candidate …

2 comments

  1. MBOMA
    July 23, 2018 at 12:52

    RIP.every Thing LRC is Evil.no Diplomat should watch CRTV.He was agaist the War on Ambaznia.he advised the LRC to copy the example of Senegambia seperation in Peace and not war.This was bad News for Biya.They have to silence him before he leaves cameroon.No Diplomat should eat or drink wine with LRC.all is Poison.

    Reply
  2. Kingsley
    July 23, 2018 at 14:51

    Wow wow wow all I can say. R.I.P.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved