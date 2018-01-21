Senegal’s SONAM to establish in Cameroon

APAnews | Senegalese insurance company SONAM will soon set up in Cameroon, as part of a joint venture with the Cameroonian company, Zenithe Insurance, company sources have said.The arrival of SONAM brand in Cameroon, being the leader in life insurance in Senegal, will be the culmination of more than two years of collaboration.

The linking of the two companies should give birth to Zenithe Afrika Life, in accordance with the approval issued by the Inter-African Conference of Insurance Markets (CIMA).

This will mark another Senegalese breakthrough in Cameroon’s insurance sector, after SUNU Assurance has been in the country for about five years.