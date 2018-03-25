Separatist Conflict Halts Cameroon-Nigeria Business

Relief Web | Separatist violence in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon along the border with Nigeria have completely stalled trade between the two countries. Buses no longer ply the Bamenda-Enugu road corridor as attacks and kidnappings continue.
About 70 men and women have assembled at Kandem, a village in southwestern Cameroon on the border with Nigeria to discuss what to do with their farm produce and how to get supplies from neighboring Nigeria. Five months ago, Kandem was a bustling market town along the $423-million African Development Bank-funded road linking Bamenda, Cameroon, with Enugu, Nigeria.
Pierre Atemengue, who came from central Cameroon, opened a plantation in Kandem. He says constant conflict between Cameroon government troops and armed separatists fighting for the independence of the English speaking from the French speaking regions of Cameroon have paralyzed business. He says 90 percent of the local farm produce has not been sold for the past five months.
He says he has asked all men to store cocoa in their community warehouse, while the women make sure that perishable farm produce like plantains, fresh maize and vegetables are harvested only when buyers come to their villages. He says women have been asked to work in groups to be able to meet supply deadlines whenever demand will be high.
Atemengue says goods imported from Nigeria are now difficult to come by, and when found are very expensive.
VOA mounted a commercial motorcycle to visit abandoned businesses in the village.
Rider Lionnel Mbung says the fighting has scared off the busloads of Nigerians that used to flood the village to buy farm produce and supply basic commodities, and that 80 percent of the youths in the village have fled the conflict.
Lionnel says he braved the crisis and stayed, but is now out of business after the government of Cameroon banned motorcycles because armed separatists were using the bikes to attack the military and kidnap government workers.
“Since the situation in Cameroon started, the bike business has dropped down, there is no way for us, things are not moving. They have passed orders that they do not want to see bikes, so we hide our bikes here, then we go to look for passengers because when we go there with our bikes, the police will catch [arrest] us.”
Access to most villages along the border with Nigeria is by motorcycle. The ban on their use has also helped to paralyze business.
Paul Atanga Nji, Cameroon minister of territorial administration who ordered the ban says the government will only reconsider its decision when peace returns and when an identification of the riders he has asked for is complete.
“The population has complained time and again because most of them kidnap, kill, destroy. So we are asking them to put order in this profession,” said Atanga Niji.
Cameroon, with a population of about 23 million, depends on Nigeria for most basic commodities, and Nigeria’s 160 million people count on Cameroon for rice, maize, tubers, plantain, cocoa and other farm produce.
The unrest in Cameroon began in November, when English-speaking teachers and lawyers in the Northwest and Southwest regions, frustrated with having to work in French, took to the streets calling for reforms and greater autonomy.
Over the past year, armed separatist groups have emerged demanding all-out independence for the two English-speaking regions. The government says at least 30 soldiers and police have been killed in recent clashes.
The issue is the presence of Colonial forces from lrc that is disrupting movemnet of goods and services on the road Bamenda – Enugu.
what are the cameroons military doing on the road linking Ambaland and Nigeria. The French ambassador to LRC has warned french and cameroounese people to stay in your respective countries.
Cameroon tries to disturb Ambalanders to have a corridor to ECOWAS and have failed, They want people to go to central africa, Chad, Gabon equatorial guinea. countries that are pay Colonial taxes to Their fatherland france
having free access to a market of 250 million people above,and being poor is an insult to our intelligence.in my recent visit to west african cities and villages from,lome,to cotonou,queme,and calabar.the price of one kilo of tetoh(irish potatos)is 500,600,hundred cfa.this means,if we are capable of producing it in industrial scale,the market is ready.what lacks, is industrialist capable of sustaining production to guarantee availability year round.for this to happen we must master water and energy, for without an irrigation system.year round production is simply impossible.this is not something needing state sponsor,the price of irrigation materials in china is almost zero.one hundred meters pipe for irrigation cost 15 US dollars in guanzhou trade fair coming up in april.
we can move from poverty to riches in the space of ten years by devising a strategy that will enable us win,hold and control part of the vast nigerian market for agriculture products,commodities,and cosmetics.it is the easiest way for us to accumulate capital,and invest in technology intensive manufacturing.it is possible through rapid micro industrialization of our villages.it is simple,install small machines for each family in our villages to transform products from thier farms to finished products.for example,we can install small machines for families producing groundnut to press it to oil,and the chaffs used for animal farming.by doing this families will present finished products in the market adding thier revenue.the revenue will then be reinvested in futher activities.
Majority of francos who have never been fans of the Biya regime have today rallied behind him,on the guise that they are supporting him becos he is fighting against seperation.Whereas,they are supporting him becos,they know that his centralist policies is enabling them to cheat the anglos over the sharing of the national cake. @Ras Tuge [email protected] Zam have all put their differences with Biya aside and they have rallied behind him in this one, on the guise that they are in support of him becos he is fighting against seperation.But we are in this for a long haul.This is a journey to Buea of no return.
but some will say,where will energy come from to power the machines?the solution is simple,if each family has from 10 pigs,10 goats,and lets say 2O fowls.we can build small biogas plants,and waste matter from animal and birds farming will be used to produce gas which then power machines for the transformation of agriculture products.by doing this we creat a solid vibrant industrial system capable of competing in terms of price since its energy is produced on the spot.reducing production cost by at least 70 percent.we can even consider the possibility of selling goods from our industries directly in nira to nigerian business men who come from cities like calabar.in case we need foriegn currency,we can change the nira to euro,dollars or any other currency.miracles do not exist.
