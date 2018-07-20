Serbia Urged to Stop Selling Arms to Cameroon

After a video of executions in Cameroon featured what seemed to be soldiers using Serbian-made arms, Amnesty International has asked Serbia to stop exporting weapons to the country.
Amnesty International told BIRN that Cameroon has used Serbian-made weapons in a pattern of “systematic violations” of human rights, and has called on Serbia to suspend arms export to the African state.
“Given the credible evidence of a Zastava M21 being used by Cameroonian soldiers to carry out the horrific extrajudicial executions of two women and two young children, Serbia – a major supplier of small arms to Cameroon – should suspend further supplies,” Patrick Wilcken, an arms-control researcher at Amnesty International, told BIRN.
“This is not the first time Amnesty International has documented human rights abuses by Cameroonian forces using Serbian small arms. Rather, it reflects a pattern of systematic violations,” Wilcken added.
The comment came after both Amnesty and Bellingcat stated that they had verified that the gun seen in the video of the execution of the women and children, accused of belonging to outlawed Islamist terror group Boko Harram, was a Serbian-made Zastava M21.
The gun is produced in the state-owned Zastava arms factory in the central town of Kragujevac.
Serbia’s Ministry of Trade, which issues arms export licenses, and the Ministry of Defence, did not reply to BIRN’s questions on arms sale to Cameroon by the time of publication.
According to data from the UN/Arms Trade Treaty, Cameroon has been one of the largest recipients of Serbian weapons since 2013.
BIRN reported in September last year that tweets had captured images of Serbian-made Coyote machine guns in Cameroon and Nigeria – apparently seized from Boko Haram fighters.
On July 12, Amnesty reported that an investigation had “gathered credible evidence that it was Cameroonian soldiers depicted in a video carrying out the horrific extrajudicial executions of two women and two young children.”
Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Cameroon’s Communication Minister, dismissed the video as fake news, but said the authorities would conduct an investigation.
“Although we have demonstrated that this is fake, the head of state has instructed the Minister of Defence to open a thorough investigation in which no stone should be left unturned,” UK’s ITV quoted Bakary as saying.
Amnesty, however, stated that “both the weapons and uniforms of the soldiers in the video are indicative of the Cameroon Army, and display patterns consistent with a number of possible units, including regular infantry and the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), the special forces of the Cameroonian army.”
“The Cameroonian authorities’ initial claim that this shocking video is fake simply doesn’t stand up to scrutiny,” Samira Daoud, Deputy Director of Amnesty International’s West Africa office, said in Amnesty’s report.
“The evidence we have provided forms a firm basis for strongly suggesting that the individuals committing these atrocities are members of Cameroon’s armed forces.”
Paul Biya, who has been Cameroon President for 36 years, is facing accusations of brutal human rights abuses.
On July 13, the Associated Press reported that Biya is “one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders” and that “he oversees an increasingly restive Central African nation that faces an Anglophone separatist movement and the threat from Boko Haram extremists crossing the border from Nigeria.”
CNN reported on June 14, citing an Amnesty International report, that English-speakers in the country were being targeted by both the Cameroonian military and separatists in violence that Amnesty described as “unlawful, excessive and unnecessary.”
In the Arm sales market, only buyers are scarce. There are so many offers. Besides, in the market exchange, many companies compete for the few clients that show up. So why would serbia accept to lose market for any external reason whatsoever? Only fools in cameroon will believe that is even a problem to be solved. But is serbia doesn’t sell, other countries will.
Serbia is NOT different from LRC. She was confronted with the same problem as LRC. In 1998, the majority of Kosovars said with one voice that they had had enough of their marginalisation in the union with Serbia. They asked for a peaceful separation of Kosovo from Serbia. However, Dictator Milosevic of Serbia said his country was “one and indivisible”. He then sent his terrorist soldiers to Kosovo. Serbian military, paramilitary and police forces in Kosovo committed a wide range of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other violations of international humanitarian and human rights law: forced expulsion of Kosovars from their homes; burning and looting of homes, schools, religious sites and healthcare facilities; detention, particularly of military-age men; summary execution; ……
….rape; violations of medical neutrality; and identity cleansing. In the end, the Kosovars won and in 2008 Kosovo became independent. Southern Cameroonians should continue to defend themselves and their motherland because, in the end, SC will also become independent. LRC can NEVER EVERwin this war. Dictator Milosevic could not keep Serbia “one and indivisible”. He died as a prisoner at the ICC. Dictator Biya can NEVER keep his LRC “one and indivisible” because SC will separate. Dictator Biya will also die in the prison of the ICC like Milosevic. Dictator Biya is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He, therefore, bears individual and superior command responsibility for the crimes perpetrated by his terrorist soldiers in SC.
Well written Sir. For people who are still wasting their time with LRC, I do not feel for them. Once SC has the means, financially it would get arms from Serbia” wata na wata
bit bloody late now Cameroons at war now. This could go on for years unless Biya goes .
Terrorist « ambazonia «
This piece glosses over the apparent arming of BK fighters??????? ,maybe stopping those sales are of a greater importence .Do they have THAT sales list ?