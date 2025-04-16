Shakiro, Kamto, and the Controversy Stirring Cameroon’s Political Scene

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A recent viral video featuring Shakiro, a well-known Cameroonian transgender figure, has ignited intense public debate and political tension just months ahead of the 2025 presidential election. In the video, Shakiro—whose real name is Njeukam Loïc Midrel—claims to have met Maurice Kamto, opposition leader and head of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), and alleges that Kamto expressed support for the decriminalization of homosexuality.

This declaration comes at a sensitive time, and many observers view the video with caution, suspecting possible manipulation for political gain. The MRC quickly issued a firm denial through its spokesperson, Joseph Emmanuel Ateba. The party categorically denied any meeting between Kamto and Shakiro, reaffirming Kamto’s stance that Cameroonian society is guided by values that do not include homosexuality, and that these values are not subject to external cultural pressures.

The controversy has fueled a backlash from the ruling party’s ranks. André Luther Meka, a prominent figure of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (RDPC), has accused Kamto of promoting LGBTQ+ agendas and is now pushing for the dissolution of the MRC. Meka announced plans to submit a formal petition to the Ministry of Territorial Administration, citing not only alleged support for homosexuality but also accusations of inciting ethnic hatred and supporting anti-government actions abroad.

The MRC, in response, has condemned what it describes as a politically motivated smear campaign. It insists that its political program has never included any plans to legalize homosexuality and emphasizes its commitment to national values.

As Cameroon edges closer to a pivotal election, this episode highlights the deep polarization and strategic maneuvers shaping the country’s political discourse—where sexuality, identity, and power politics collide in dramatic fashion.