SHALOM- ‘I DON WIN’ Directed by Pa Shawn [official video]

Multitalented, spirit enhanced musician, Award winner and The current act-SHALOM, has an amazing mix of stunning vocals, intriguing singing techniques, with a firm awareness and expression of realms supernatural in her distinctive style. In the spirit of exceptionalism, she earns a record of high standards in her first ever solo video for the ENERGY ROOTER track-I DON WIN!
Shalom’s got a resilient passion for the art, this explains her consistency, the drastic evolution from a tender little girl singing story to a now seasoned minister emitting glory…
Shalom has a repertoire of rich global experiences. Featuring among the winners of the 2010 GOSPEL MUSICAL competition which saw the production of a hit track album of ten songs. She also pioneered what has now become the GOSPEL MUSICAL AWARDS as a result, Shalom was hand picked and granted a unique opportunity to perform extensively alongside world class musicians across African countries like Morrocco, Nigeria among others.
As an activist she is passionate about the spread of this Gospel of Christ by Carrying the divine presence of God to the nations of the world with a special demonstration of the character of the holy spirit even as expressed in the upbeat praise testimony of “I DON WIN”.
With a big dream to trigger a fresh steam for gospel music in french Africa and beyong, revive a new zeal in evangelism accross all age groups and enable your own victory chant as you anticipate to watch the video. We hope that you Personalize the song and put on your dancing shoes as you listen, share and enjoy!
God bless you
[Press Release]
The only problem with this video is the part where the guy drops the WEED and went down on his knees implying he has given his life to Christ.
That is a Complete waste of SCARCE RESOURCES and very serious consequences should follow such actions including loss of citizenship or Jail time.
Jesus doesn’t like weed but he likes alcohol ? next time pass the weed bro after that we shall sing and praise the lord saying ” I DON WIN” LMAO
@Brothajoe
Happy New year GRAND and what is your opinion on Separation Vs Federalism ? AKA ANGLOPHONE PROBLEM ( Very wrong choice of words if u ask me. it makes it look like all these struggles are related to the language of Bah Acho’s master at Buckingham palace which has nothing to do with that. the language is just a factor and could easily be the other way around if English was the majority. it has everything to do with how a group of citizens are being marginalized and the language is included in the package.
@ThereIsGodOhhhhhh
Happy New Year to you too! Congratulations again on your victory!
“what is your opinion on Separation Vs Federalism ? AKA ANGLOPHONE PROBLEM ( Very wrong choice of words if u ask me. it makes it look like all these struggles are related to the language of Bah Acho’s master at Buckingham palace which has nothing to do with that. the language is just a factor and could easily be the other way around if English was the majority. it has everything to do with how a group of citizens are being marginalized and the language is included in the package.”
i have no answers for you my brother. let the people on the ground determine what is best for them against the mafia that runs our land.
do not eat too much fried chicken and drink too much heineken on the 20th.
have a blessed year!
Let me tell all my cameroonians abroad and particularly in france it had come to my attention that you are now a target by bollore and its network and some french authority tried to fustrate you so be careful…
Les francais vous geutte me freres rt soeurs jai infos direct….faites attentions vous aller entendre beaucoup de choses arriver aux camerounais dont soyez prudent
All Anglophones UNITE.
We have to abandon this God forsaken La Republique Du Cameroun.
La Republique Du Cameroun is cursed nation with thieves and robbers as rulers.
Our only way out is COMPLETE SEPARATION.
DEAD or alive we must have our freedom.
Long live free southern Cameroon. Long live freedom. Dead to La Republique Du Cameroun.
@ Ready2DieAnglo
Why wish dead to LA Republique, we as Southern Cameroonian don’t have any problems with the peoples East of the Mungo, but with the corrupt leaders there, that they too suffer under their rule. I can excuse their ignorance to sit aside and do nothing while their brothers & sisters are being subjected to heinous acts by the authorities. But no such thing as wishing them dead, I don’t know were you get this idea from, it doesn’t help our course, it makes it even harder to achieve anything, be smart please.