Ship Held in Tunisia En Route From Russia Belongs to Turkish Company – Embassy

MOSCOW ( Sputnik ) – A vessel that was going from Russia’s port city of Novorossiysk to Cameroon and is being held in Tunisia belongs to a Turkish company, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Tunisia told Sputnik Sunday.

“This ship belongs to a Turkish company called Akdeniz Roro. On February 15 this year, [the vessel] got caught in a storm and requested entry at a Tunisian port of the city of Sfax for additional repairs. The ship was going from Novorossiysk to the Cameroonian port of Douala, carrying a cargo for the authorities of the Central African Republic,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the customs examination of the ship was underway since its arrival to the port of Sfax.

“A representative of the company that owns the cargo is currently in Tunisia to clarify the situation with the ship. There are no Russian nationals among the crew of the detained vessel,”

the spokesperson stressed.

Earlier in the day, the Maritime Bulletin website reported that on February 16 Tunisian authorities seized cargo ship Ural, which entered the Tunisian port of Sfax for repairs.

After inspecting the ship, Tunisian authorities found a batch of heavy-load trucks, infantry fighting vehicles, light weapons, ammunition and tents on board of the vessel. According to the Maritime Bulletin, the vessel under Panama’s flag was operated by the Turkish company.