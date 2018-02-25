Ship Held in Tunisia En Route From Russia Belongs to Turkish Company – Embassy

MOSCOW ( Sputnik ) – A vessel that was going from Russia’s port city of Novorossiysk to Cameroon and is being held in Tunisia belongs to a Turkish company, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Tunisia told Sputnik Sunday.
“This ship belongs to a Turkish company called Akdeniz Roro. On February 15 this year, [the vessel] got caught in a storm and requested entry at a Tunisian port of the city of Sfax for additional repairs. The ship was going from Novorossiysk to the Cameroonian port of Douala, carrying a cargo for the authorities of the Central African Republic,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that the customs examination of the ship was underway since its arrival to the port of Sfax.
“A representative of the company that owns the cargo is currently in Tunisia to clarify the situation with the ship. There are no Russian nationals among the crew of the detained vessel,”
the spokesperson stressed.
Earlier in the day, the Maritime Bulletin website reported that on February 16 Tunisian authorities seized cargo ship Ural, which entered the Tunisian port of Sfax for repairs.
After inspecting the ship, Tunisian authorities found a batch of heavy-load trucks, infantry fighting vehicles, light weapons, ammunition and tents on board of the vessel. According to the Maritime Bulletin, the vessel under Panama’s flag was operated by the Turkish company.
So on the surface Turkey is Cameroon’s “Father Christmas” promising to build all sorts of things for the people BUT under the surface it is transporting weaponry that can facilitate the very type of chaos Ankrah has unleashed on its citizens, all aimed at keeping its dictator in power. Great!
As for those who become allergic to any critique directed at the government, there is bad news, very bad news! Transport Minister Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o must now travel to Douala and face the consequences of putting round pegs into square holes at the Douala International Airport after protest letters from fifteen airlines (Air France, Brussels, Turkish , Moroccan, Ethiopian, Karimou, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire…)Airlines complaining of bad maintenance at the Douala terminal, disgusting filth, poor, incoherent electric and computer connections, unusable toilets, false and dirty ceilings, abandoned repair works, problematic runways, repulsive passageways and lots more! Be nice to know how CAF will view this complaint.
Patriots owe a duty to highlight these failures!
Another proof that LRC is NOT ripe to host AFCON19
Can one boast of an elevator in that airport to support old folks like
Ras et al? Is Nsimalen any different? But this is what people from eight
regions of a country are proud of. The blood of hundreds of Ambalanders
killed for the simply sake of saying this is unacceptable, shall bear fruits
this time around. Thank God, we have taken the vow.
The struggle continues.
Gumbo journalists, were at it shouting to the roof top, with happiness that
they have grabbed a point to raise duckling biya high. No way.
In 2016 that i visited, i saw them put a basin to collect rain water dripping
from the roof. These are signs of achievements of 35+ years of rulership
and emergence come 2035. Common on, Frogs are really frogs.
Key sentence: The ship was going from Novorossiysk to the Cameroonian port of Douala, carrying a cargo for the authorities of the Central African Republic,” the spokesperson said. For your information, there is no dictator in CAR, except you were referring to Cameroon. If it is the case, you are still off topic since the final destination of that shipment is not Cameroon. Stop making everything about Cameroon. Cameroon is not under any international arm embargo, so it does not need shady routes for its reinforcement. We know now that those weapons were not for the mad cows called ADF as their propaganda machine tried to insinuate, with the aim to scam their supporters.
Cameroon is often referred to as a country in the Central African region. Cameroon is also a republic. Putting these two together and conceding a degree of the usual journalistic flaws, is it far-fetched to say Cameroon is intended?
The government of President Paul Biya bought those weapons.Right here in India many people know how bad the Cameroon government is.A friend of mine in Mumbai told me Cameroonian citizens are cowards if not why leave a useless dictator to rule over them for 35 years.He said a man like Biya cannot rule India for a day without meeting stiff resistance from the people..
Turks Russians all RUBBISH people
The Turkish, Chinese, Lebanese are Opening Vocational Centres, constructing roads etc in Cameroon. The Cameroonian gov’t is happy to sign agreements with them, but under the table, they do not tell us what these foreign countries take in exchange. We are finished.