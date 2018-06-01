Situation In Kupe-Muanenguba : Elite Discuss Sustainable Solutions

Cameroon Tribune | Below is a press release issued after a meeting by sons and daughters of the Division to look at the way forward.
“A meeting bringing together sons and daughters of Kupe-Muanenguba Division from different walks of life was held on Friday, 25 May 2018 in Yaounde.
Convened at the behest of and chaired by the Minister Assistant Secretary-General at the Presidency of the Republic, ELUNG Paul CHE, the meeting sought to review the prevailing socio-political atmosphere in the Division and to brainstorm possible ways and means of mitigating the situation, which is degenerating into chaos by the day.
Participants were all deeply concerned about the mayhem in the once peaceful Division, now turned virtually into an epicentre of violent agitation. They saw the compelling, very urgent need for open dialogue and for an impartial, objective diagnosis of the causes so as to come up with sustainable solutions that will help restore the much cherished peace in the Division.
They further voiced concern about the exactions of criminals, which ultimately result in otherwise avoidable loss of human life and property and the displacement of the local population, the consequences of which shall haunt us long after their causes shall have been forgotten and remedy unavailable.
Our offsprings, whose future we claim to be fighting for, have been taken hostage while children in other Divisions are still going to school. This is not only unacceptable because we are, perhaps inadvertently, violating their fundamental right to education, but is also a rather unreasonable way of preparing them to be slaves to their mates elsewhere with whom they will be unable to compete in future.
Faced with this, participants were unanimous that it is an unfortunate situation that benefits no one and that needs to be addressed urgently and in all objectivity. There is an urgent need to bridge the communication gap between the elite and the local population in general and youths in particular. The following resolutions were therefore adopted:
1. There is dire need for tolerance and reconciliation, which can only be possible if there is effective and open communication. Given the breakdown in communication, the people who are giving them various kinds of support need to be identified, including our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora and made to realise the utter futility of this perilous adventure. The clergy and other people of goodwill should also be involved;
2. The elite should endeavour to reach out to disgruntled youths and bring them closer. Due to their predicament, and precarious socio-economic circumstances, they became vulnerable and thus receptive to illusionist propaganda and brainwashing. Resorting to violence as a way of settling dispute is strange to the character of the Kupe/Muaneguba man. There is thus need to educate the youths to restrain from unlawful activities and raise awareness on the dangers of using extreme means to voice grievances, however legitimate. This has already proven to be counterproductive because the prime victims are their own kith and kin who are unable to cultivate their farms and to sell their produce;
3.Such outreach would also warrant contributions to raise funds to be used in providing relief to displaced persons, and in due course assisting those whose houses were burnt to encourage them to return to their homes and also seek lasting ways of gainfully occupying the belligerent youth;
4. There is a crying need to brainstorm ways and means of creating a more enabling environment for our offspring to effectively resume classes in September so that they can be able to stand competition in future;
5. Kupe-Muanenguba needs to meet at least once every quarter to fraternise and share ideas that could help pre-empt such occurrences in future and foster unity amongst us.”
Yaounde, 25 May, 2018
For and on behalf of the people of Kupe-Muanenguba
This plan must be crafted, by that devil Elvis Ngole Ngole – so schools can resume in september
and he has a good face with Paul Biya. Before october 2016, why were the youths of that division,
not given this much needed consideration? Why the meeting in y`de and not a village or town in
the division?
The people of Kupe – Muanenguba, must be given reparations for the devastation done on them
by Elvis Ngole Ngole`s master and president, Paul Biya. Who is going to contribute and how much,
can this amount to adequately compensate the people and give them a new beggining after their
shatted lives? Kupe – Muanenguba as much as i know it, is not just Bangem and Tombel, as they
want us to know.
The cpdm demons, are up for a game and folks, have to shine their eyes, before regrets step in.
Hahahahahhahah this article it’s so funny ; please ambazonia member just radicalized yourself nyamfuka by kidnapped school principal; burned churches and behead law enforcement.
we will killed any single blood ambazonia member ; if don’t like it just radicalized yourself law and order will be restored by force. “ kongosa ; mvomeka and others clans
Good, commendable initiative indeed. But ……
The only loud-sounding factor is the absence of any mention of self defense.
How should locals defend themselves when faced with invaders armed to the teeth, who come from far, far away, and break and enter homes with impunity.
Meeting should have been held in Kupe-Muaneguba or in Buea. These elites are preaching togetherness which they neither practice nor exemplify. Who listens to them in Kupe-Muaneguba!
@mD
Who are you to tell us where the meeting should be held moron . You have been kicked out by your Queen Elizabeth ; USA ; Eu ; un ; Nigeria and others terrorist.
The solution to what is worrying your division is very simple,tell your master to let us go.there will never be peace untill we sever the cord with lrc.you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure that out,so stop the pretense.
We were all for peace untill your master forced us to pick up arms by declaring a war on us.now even the innocent are being massacred like what just happened in Santa.
Even those that were fooled to come back by the so called elite have been gunned down by thugs sent by the very elite.
The hand writing on the wall is very clear,the restoration of our statehood is inevitable, only then can peace reign.
@Palapala
Hahahahahaha See me this raccoon you are the wrong side of history.
Go and learn your history again nyamfuka or go and ask the Nigeria government to let go the northern Cameroon free too .
Potopoto head wusai you pass pick raccoon eh?with lips like plum.
Why try so hard to be Bamenda when the Bamenda man has already vomited your type?
Morning,afternoon,evening raccoon, raccoon, raccoon ya mami vomit you?
You are the one that’s in need of that history lesson not me.with the flawed educational system you have,why wouldn’t your history of the two Cameroons be flawed as well.or maybe you be chop ya school fees because all wuna na chop broke pot.
I have been very respectful to most forumites here but yours is getting out of hand.learn to respect others.
Meeting in Yaounde???
WONDERS SHALL NEVER END.
Prof. Ngolle Ngolle and his Bakossi CPDM sycophants are simply playing to the gallery.
“For and on behalf of the people of Kupe-Muanenguba” ????????????
Who gave them the mandate to speak for and on behalf of the people of K-M ?
These so-called elites acted in breach of the trust which the youths placed in them.
As accomplices of the colonisers, these so-called elites want to use their moral ascendancy over the youths to maintain the status quo of subjugation.
Of course, it will not work. The elites speak for themselves and not for and on behalf of the people of K-L.
@MVOMEKA
No government in this planet will negotiate with ambazonia hahahahahahahaha .
Just do what you got to do by doing more fake videos or taking more pictures and upload on YouTube
These so-called elites have refused to positively team up with their people for the improvement of the lot of K-M. They prefer rather to stand in the way of their people by actively thwarting the latter’s efforts in exchange for a few marginal and ephemeral favours from LRC.
These so-called elites are a disgrace to humanity. They should be ashamed of themselves.
They lack the moral authority to represent their people.
It is legitimate therefore to consider these so-called elites as ” les enemies dans la
maison, les traites”. They always work against their own people in order to please and deceive Dictator Biya.
The Republic of Cameroon already know that they have lose,so,they are doing ecerything to provoke a genocide.And and open war between francophones and anglophone civilians.Thats why they keep on killing anglophone civilians,inorder to provoke the Ambasonian government to reciprocate by killing francophone civilians.Chris Anu almost fell into their trap.When he started asking francophones to live Ambasonia,or they too will be killed.
Biya and his gov’t are doing everything to push the Ambasonian gov’t to also commit war crimes,so that they will also be charged for war crimes.But we are smart.We and his gang will be the ones to go to ICC.not cHRIS aNU AND Co
@ KONGOSA
go and read your history bastard.
Icc equal France no Britain but France . Icc was created by France therefore it’s Christ Anu and his clan who will be arrested by the fbi soon just wait .
For the record Christ Anu will never get a job or career in the us federal government ; state government ; local government and some Companies . He is a dead meat hahahahahahahahahahahaha .
Christ Anu is a America citizen Hahahahahah . Nest time when you’re going to meet your terrorist leader ask hike to show his passport
Wonders shall never cease to happen! Who told these buffoons that they represent Kupe Muanenguba? What has Kupe Muanenguba benefited from Cameroon? Is it deplorable roads, exploitation of natural resources or what? The so called elites should have known by now that the population especially the youth of Kupe Muanenguba vomitted them long ago. That’s why they have been struggling on their own rather than relying on wicked so called elites who abandoned them and do not lay ground works for individual capacity building and self empowerment.
Had it been that these so called elites were still recognised in their land of origin, why couldn’t they go there to hold such a meeting? Time has long past where people will sit in far off lands and claim to be talking and making decisions for the people
The Republic of Cameroon already know that they have lose,so,they are doing ecerything to provoke a genocide.And and open war between francophones and anglophone civilians.Thats why they keep on killing anglophone civilians,inorder to provoke the Ambasonian government to reciprocate by killing francophone civilians.Chris Anu almost fell into their trap.When he started asking francophones to live Ambasonia,or they too will be killed.
Biya and his gov’t are doing everything to push the Ambasonian gov’t to also commit war crimes,so that they will also be charged for war crimes.But we are smart.
Biya and his gang will be the ones to go to ICC.not cHRIS aNU AND Co
” the people who are giving them various kinds of support need to be identified, including our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora and made to realise the utter futility of this perilous adventure. ”
Massa Kongosa,
the net is getting tighter and tighter each day.
Those in this forum have already been identified tho…
@Zam-Zam ha ha ha ha..Look at this loser…Did u listen to what the US ambassador said? he said,and i quote ”The government engages in targetted killings.burning of civilian’s houses,and keeping people in detention with no legal assistance,while the seperatist are killing the army and burning public buildings”.The US ambassador cannot make this statement without having the facts.The ambassador even went ahead to tell Biya the message from Donald Trump.Biya and his gang are already customers of ICC.They would be served any moment from now.They would not drag the Ambasonian gov’t along with them.Let them continue killing anglophone civilians while u make excuses for them.But know that Ambasonians will not kill any francophone civilian..U guys are already in the net..ha ha ha ha ha..loser
@KONGOSA
But you killed before right ahahahahhahaha
Yes it’s very easy to identify them “ terrorist “
first by blocking any transitions money “ western union; money grams and others “ in the sw or Nw . or anytime someone it’s trying to get some money at western union, money gram will be fingerprinted