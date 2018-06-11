Situation In The North West: Nation Honours Fallen Police Superintendent

Cameroon Tribune | Aboubakarou was posthumously decorated on June 08, 2018 with the medal of valour with the merit of the security forces due to his bravery in defending the territorial integrity of the nation.
Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aboubakarou, has been accorded last respects by the police and security forces. He was killed on May 16, 2018 in Oshe, Njikwa Sub Division, Momo Division of the North West region by alleged separationists. Before the unfortunate incident, he was serving as interim Chief of Security Post in the said locality.
The Delegate General of National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguelé, on behalf of the police and security forces on June 08, 2018 decorated Aboubakarou post-humously with the medal of valour with the merit of the security forces. Born on April 19, 1963 in Karna- Manga, he graduated from the National Advanced Police School in November 1991 as Inspector of Police.
Having served within the police force for close to three decades, he rose to the rank of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police on December 30, 2015. He was dispatched to the North West Region to maintain peace and security following the unrest that the locality is experiencing. Aboubakarou was equally a third class traditional chief in his native village of Karna-Manga, Mbe Sub Division, Vina Division of the Adamawa Region.
He lives behind three wives, several children, colleagues and friends to mourn his departure. In an eulogy from his colleague and batch mate, Bonoho Jean Léon Pierre, the fallen police officer was described as a brave and courageous citizen. “He was a very jovial person and would always protect persons and property when need arises. This was an unexpected incident and we are greatly in grief,” he stated.
Va à Yaoundé tu veras comment les ‘Anglophones ‘ sont dans tous les domaines. En commencant par la présidence meme, presque toute la garde de Biya est “Anglo ‘ , les chefs d’entreprises , les banquiers, ils ont des sociétés partout, sans compter ceux qui font les petits boulots coe le taxi, les commerces de tout genre qui font tourner Yaoundé.
Les zéros de mbeng qui ont passé tout leur temps à courrir derriere les gos se reveillent à 40 ans et veullent détruire le pays parcequ’ils veulent etre ministre en ‘Ambazonie’…
Blame biya for declaring was on an innocent people,now families are loosing loved ones while he and his loved ones are safe.
Ambazonians want freedom and we really don’t want blood on our hands as we defend our loved ones and territory,so why doesn’t lrc withdraw its troops from our territory.
This guy was given a befitting burial but a lot of our loved ones have been buried in mass graves,while some thrown into rivers.
Why can’t lrc just pull out and avoid the blood shed?are they too blind to see that those that are pulling the strings from behind are doing so for their own selfish reasons.
Am afraid this is just another ploy to later militarize and mass murder the people of Njikwa.
We don’t want to kill our type but we are ready for anything.
We just want our freedom.
Cameroon territory is made of 10 regions. That territory will never be devided. There is nothing like ‘Ambazonia ‘ on Cameroon soil.
You guys hyding in the West and sending other people children to hell, and make your villages a living hell for those who are there, should stop.
You think you can hide, but trust me, you are soon be all exposed.
Those misslead gangsters kill one soldier, and the next we know, a hole village is sett ablaze!
Since when do you fight violence with violence? Is it worth it? Who is the ennemy anyway? Do you even know?
If Biya is the ennemy, why don’t you go fight him at Etoudi?
Most of those soldiers killed are the so called “Anglophones ” !
