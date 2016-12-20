Six players join Joël Matip turning down Cameroon

Allan Nyom has committed to West Bromwich Albion after confirming he will not represent Cameroon at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next January.
The 28-year-old is one of six players to turn down the opportunity to represent the Lions next January after Joël Matip, as he is joined by Maxime Poundje (Girondins Bordeaux), Andre Anguissa (Olympique de Marseille), Ibrahim Amadou (LOSC Lille), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam), and Guy Ndy Assembe (AS Nancy).
Nyom has represented his country 16 times without scoring any goals, and his last appearance came in November 2016 against Zambia in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Cameroonian defender has joined The Baggies last summer from fellow Premier League team Watford, and has made 13 appearances for them this season, assisting once in his side’s 4-0 win against Burnley.
That is when you know all is well. Remember the old days when it was an honor and great privilege to wear the colors of your country?
Ever since Paul Biya and his conniving bunch of thieves turned the country into a banana Republic where they harvest the bananas to Switzerland before they even get ripe, this is what they get.
It is just the beginning. ….
They keep canceling, the pride and joy to play for lions is gone, nothing left to show, gone are those days when wearing the jersey brought pride to the families of the players, now fecafoot can’t even decide on which coach to use, what field to use, which players to call etc. Confusion is setting in and this is just the beginning. Our brothers and sisters are been killed, raped and their properties destroyed and these players are seeing all these things and this is a statement they are really sending through loud are and clear.
Great decision guys! Don’t ever associate yourselves with power hungry rapist murderers taking selfies while teenagers are gunned down like stray dogs inside their own homes. The spirit of Divine Sombela, Irene Biya, Bate Besong, Ngom Juah,AG and the rest of the martyrs will never let these resocrucians have peace.
Iam from Malawi but love cameroonian football,Lets call it spade spade, not all these 7 players can be wrong in turning down national call-ups, something is very wrong within Cameroon football, what the FA needs to do is to do some soul searching within themselves and assess why the trend s not changing, this is the first time most players turned down Cameroon call-ups, treat your players well, the way u call your players leaves a lot to be desired as well, i am saddened at the way some players are treated think of Eric chouping being benched all throughout at the expense of players like Mokanjo, salli, some players have withdrawn because they are sure they will not play/feature at this AFCON 2017,so its better to maintain their club positions, think of ANDRE ONANA who is a club regular at AJAX AMSTERDAM but when it comes to nation duty he just keeps warming the bench and those warming the bench at club level are assured of starting line-up shameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Cameroon, with this news some Cameroon players coming for AFCON are already demotivated!!!!!!
The banana Republic has failed all Cameroonians.I totally support all those players and not that grand father who called himself Eto’o who instead join politics by organizing a grand match in Yaounde when people are being killed in Bamenda by his cranky old father.Shame to Eto’o,he is a disgrace.I once been his supporter but i denounce my support from this day.
Master you are right. Cameroon football is death not coz we don’t have players but coz a ghost is ruling the country. How can young people trust someone who can show his concern when his people are crying in the street? All he does is to send his animals to kill them. We love football and cameroon but with the situation there we don’t expect anything from lions . Results will come after Biya and his criminals are gone.
Foolish country. Corrupt president and team leaders. Greedy people. Shame. Well done players to have turned down the invitation to play for others to steal your money.
One does not need to be a sorcerer to comprehend some of these things cascading the nation’s king sport into the abyss. Football is a team sport that has competition as a key component. Once the cancer of entitlement rears its ugly head – a cancer traceable to the ruling party’s complacence in reducing other political parties to observer status – things start rolling in reverse gear.
Add to complacence and entitlement the oft decried practice of government meddling which FIFA quickly sanctions, tumbling any residual effort into limbo. We all know limbo, don’t we – that unenviable state lying between the enviable heaven and detestable hell!
Look at what others do to stay on top. They compete to feature among the best – players, coaches, managers of funds, sports ministers who do not genuflect when confronting their heads of state, and of course the heads of state themselves…..They all compete.
The first step to problem solving is analysis of the problem.
The idea that poor football performance is a reflection of negative political performance back home, doesn’t pass the test of scrutiny. Otherwise, how do we explain the fact that Cameroon has made 6 world cup and 14 CAN (winning the tournament 4 times) appearances under the same political leadership?
Personally, I believe these defections are a result of the competitive nature of the modern professional game. Players are scared of loosing their places in their respective clubs.
Poor football recruitment and retainment is a direct reflection of the management of the FA which is an extension of poor governance in a country i.e. Cameroon.
If modern football is influencing the decisions of such esteem players not to play for Country begs the question who are the people playing for Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Germany, Croatia, Ivory Coast. Etc
Are we to believe that the Cameroonian footballer is the only one at club level who needs to secure his position hence preventing him from participating in international competitions for country?
Did Cameroonians who participated in previous competitions lose their positions at club level?
“Why deny you have a leaky roof and instead blame the rain for falling”
The are many permutations to this problem.
– Cameroonians are not the only players to turn down call ups.
– Some players face greater pressure on their positions than others.
– League alignment with tournaments. A German player in the German league will not have the same alignment issues as an African. Because European tournaments are aligned with local leagues.
Thanks. I read his piece on Cameroonjournal dot com, and he clearly got that correct. Till date, only one CPDM parliamentarian or politician has condemned the treatment of Anglophones. That is Martin Oyono, and he is not Anglophone.
On the other hand, we have avoid number of Anglophones who have been part of this Junta. They keep quiet, feed fat and pretend as if nothing is wrong. Some even attempt to organize cheeky events like the rallies we have seen Yang, Atanga Nji, Tabetando et al try to organize at a time of agony and deep pain!!!
…..have a sizable number of……
LimbeKid is a very articulate version of Bah Acho.
If you make an appearance 14 times and you win 4 times , what’s the percentage? When Cameroon won in the past, was the modern game not competitive? When a player clearly says he doesn’t want to come because he was treated with disrespect, what is there to make hollow excuses about? When Finke said players were imposed on him, how can you spin that there’s no political meddling. When the president of Fecafoot cannot use his signature to withdraw money on behalf of the federation and gets small handouts from the minister , how can you spin that?
@Lum, touche, as they say in French.
Apart from Matip, I think, who has cited bad experiences from the past, the players have all sheltered behind “securing their places in their teams”.
@Lum you are right about the countries you cite too as there are FIFA rules compelling clubs to release players who are called up.
We all basked in the glory when the Lions played freely. Performances have gone since FECAFOOT became a cash-cow for CPDM big-wigs.
As usual when talking about Cameroon, the go-to argument is “Don’t mix sport with politics”.
Everyone can see it is mixed but they conveniently ignore it and blame you for stating it. It is the fault of the rain, not the leaky roof!
As for the threatened sanctions, what will FECAFOOT do? Find the players? “Withhold their bonuses”? Suspend them? Ignore anyone questioning your patriotism the magnificent 7.
It is clearly the fault of the political system as nobody needs to be competent or honest once they are appointed. They need only to be from a certain party or be linked with it or if they say they are not, to be available as tokens to show the system is not 100% exclusive.
Out of curiosity, what are the political affiliations of the “candidates” in the recent FECAFOOT “elections”?
I was expecting Njie and Abang to turn down their call up as protest to the treatment given to individuals in West Cameroon but unfortunately they didn’t. Kudos to those who turned down their call up. Needless to go and play in a country where they kill people as if they are animals and rape university students. Police beating lawyers. Biya and his ministers can take to the field in Gabon and play. Nonsense
Abang is not of West Cameroon extraction. He can do whatever he wants as he is from the epicentre of embezzlement and will always get an upper hand in this regime otherwise, how can you explain a player like Anatole Abang is picked ahead of Tchoupou Moting anywhere on earth??!
Off topic. This football we are talking abt. Am also an anglophone, but I think you’re pouring your frustration towards the wrong direction. It is very shameful for people to turn down a call to their national on the grounds that they were badly treated previously. Is our FA the worst in Africa, look at Nigeria…It’s our civic responsibility to honor our country. What exactly is wrong with fecafoot presently? If I may ask?
@Nguyano,
You sound exactly like atanga nji, with this pathetic form of thinking no wonder we are considered second class citizens in our own country. Don’t forget it’s also a civil duty or turn down wrong things and chose the right things. Why compare yourself to Nigerian and even if you want to do so compare with everything from economy to prosperity to development and not just football. Biya is really right to look at we anglophones like fools and sheep with no leader. We are doomed.
Bro why bother dignifying this stray goat with a response? Remember Mk32, Ras Tuge and Bah Acho that claim to be more Anglophone than us yet their souls are in the devils keeping. Ignore the highway lunatic.
True Anglophones hardly announce themselves this way; they express themselves and from their utterances, the conclusion is a, b. c.