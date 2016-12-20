Six players join Joël Matip turning down Cameroon

Allan Nyom has committed to West Bromwich Albion after confirming he will not represent Cameroon at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next January.

The 28-year-old is one of six players to turn down the opportunity to represent the Lions next January after Joël Matip, as he is joined by Maxime Poundje (Girondins Bordeaux), Andre Anguissa (Olympique de Marseille), Ibrahim Amadou (LOSC Lille), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam), and Guy Ndy Assembe (AS Nancy).

Nyom has represented his country 16 times without scoring any goals, and his last appearance came in November 2016 against Zambia in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Cameroonian defender has joined The Baggies last summer from fellow Premier League team Watford, and has made 13 appearances for them this season, assisting once in his side’s 4-0 win against Burnley.

