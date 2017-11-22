About the slavery case in Libya – Samuel Eto’o: “Once again we lacked courage!”

StarAfrica | The video of African migrants sold in markets like objects in Libya continues to shock. And the African stars of the ball are obviously in the front of the stage to express all their indignation at this act of racism.

After Sadio Mané, Copa Barry, Labile Pogba, and Cheikh Doukouré cry for help, here is another cry from the heart of the former captain of the indomitable Lions of Cameroon Samuel Eto’o. Faced with this unacceptable injustice, the legendary Cameroonian gunner invited everyone to denounce this inhumanity through a poignant message posted on social networks: