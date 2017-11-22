About the slavery case in Libya – Samuel Eto’o: “Once again we lacked courage!”

StarAfrica | The video of African migrants sold in markets like objects in Libya continues to shock. And the African stars of the ball are obviously in the front of the stage to express all their indignation at this act of racism.
After Sadio Mané, Copa Barry, Labile Pogba, and Cheikh Doukouré cry for help, here is another cry from the heart of the former captain of the indomitable Lions of Cameroon Samuel Eto’o. Faced with this unacceptable injustice, the legendary Cameroonian gunner invited everyone to denounce this inhumanity through a poignant message posted on social networks:
Eto’o sir,
can you start by denouncing all the injustice from the African dictators…most of whom you dine with? Ask yourself what Cameroonians for example should be doing in Libya in the first place. You can not fight the consequences without addressing the causes of the problems. Most of you have chosen to remain silence in the midst of injustice. Your country is on fire due to injustice but you haven’t said anything…maybe afraid to annoy one of the dictators.
Eto’o,
You are just an opportunist attempting to take the train rolling.
Few months ago a Kamerunian named John Dahl Carter contacted you because you are a star and wanted your assistance to bring this same issue to the medias and you stayed mum.
Please STFU.
This is hypocrisy at its finest.
How different is Eto’o’s hypocrisy from yours when you rejoice at helicopter gun ships unleashed on unarmed civilians as you brand them terrorists? Hairy ugly primate! Your notice seeking cry would have made sense but unfortunately, Eto’o cannot read so maybe his writing agent does not finetune him with the details.
Eto’o is a coward trying to show that he cares. Crises going on in his own country where hundreds of the English speaking minority have been killed yet he made no condemnation. we don’t need your sight comment about what’s happening in Libya. You can’t claim to please the world while ur home is in ruins. until the day we’ll see you denouncing the evil killings going on in ur country then we’ll take u serious period
This is the problem of lack of education. In your own home country Mr Etoo, the dictator is massacring Ambazonians. You guys think evil is only the one committed far away, no the one being done at home is worse than the Libyan slave traders. Many of those young men and women confirmed that the situations back home caused them to flee and were ready to face any eventualities outside their own countries! If you kick your chicken out of the house, the neighbor will catch it and he will not just enjoy chicken, but eggs as well. Etoo, you carry the cpdm flag, send messages of courage and congratulations and wine and dine with the Biya family at will. You are blind to the fact that his hands drip with the blood of innocent young men and women. Which one is better to be a slave or be killed? fou
@ Senator,
Nayo, nayo on Cameroon’s soccer maestro.
Ideally it would be better to judge the man based on his contributions to football only, except that he occasionally ventures into social and humanitarian undertakings both at home and abroad.
Brother John!
Yesterday we watched and laughed scornfully at a program on francophone cameroon tv. To cut a long story short, each one of the guests for this ‘debate’ was some kind of ‘professor’ ‘doctor’ ‘minister’ ‘director’ etc. Man in a country where even the dogs in the street have titles, one would expect a new paradise on earth, except of course if that country is Cameroon! And just to juice it up, when every one has a qualification only on the Humanities, we are doomed! For example, when the assembly burnt down, in a normal country, we would have engineers of cross-departmental appraisals feeding the people of what went wrong, what can be done, and how! In Cameroon, we had very old men with agbadas turning up! That’s the curse of Ham! The doctor of football, etoo, is not exempt
Perfect analysis senator…as for the assembly, don’t you worry. China will build one for us…proud shameless beggars
So that you don’t lose your sanity, let me say this. We are on the equivalent of the desert crossing and strange things are bound to happen so that a prophecy may be fulfilled.
Yes, Cameroon has more churches per square meter of space and so its religiosity should be unmatched. Yet Transparency International put the country’s corruption perception index twice way above the rest of the black continent.
Eto’o, is nothing short of an embarrassment. Dumb Dumb.the most despicable human being I have ever seen.is this what illiteracy briNGU out of illiterate.Almost every civilize person on earth felt the pain of those brutally killed by the same soldiers employ to protect them.yet this capital fool call eto’o with his platform will not alter a word. I curse his children one day they will face the same fate those armless young men and women went via.The white man will do taht to him one day and our collective out cry will be required. When act of racism was perpetrated on him in Barcelon, we all spoke out for him because injustice on one is injustice on all.I guess he has been brainwashed taht anglophones are anglofools.#DumbDumb.