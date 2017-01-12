Home / English / From social media: A Cameroonian gendarme proudly showing off bribe money [+video]

From social media: A Cameroonian gendarme proudly showing off bribe money [+video]

18 hours ago 40 Comments

In this video found on Facebook, a Cameroonian gendarme seems to be proudly showing off bribe money. Judge for yourself …

Check Also

Bamenda Regains Normalcy

The population is going about its usual activities unperturbed. Activities are gradually getting to customary …

40 comments

Older Comments
  1. For ever young Reserved
    January 13, 2017 at 16:37

    Kikikiki wonna don sey weiti is call national integration,at least the young officer has not forgotten how to dance his favorite bitkusi music & has also learned to speak broken English to communicate better in the bribery hahaha

    Reply
  2. stone Germany
    January 13, 2017 at 17:06

    if he died,then he committed suicide.Stigma and shame on this act.better he commits suicide than to spend the rest of his life in kondengui

    Reply
  3. stone Germany
    January 13, 2017 at 17:10

    Most Francophones speak perfect Engish and Pidgin when it concerns bribery,collecting or demanding illegal Money or asking for a bottle of beer

    Reply
  4. BIYA MUST GO ( BMG) Reserved
    January 13, 2017 at 17:19

    All francophone Gendarmes learn a bit of pidgn english because most of their bribe victims are Anglophones or Nigerian Traders.
    This Gendarm dancing Beti Music and speaking Pidgin is 100% from LRC

    Reply
  5. For ever young Reserved
    January 13, 2017 at 17:23

    Kikikiki ashamed Cameroon uniform officer those guys has sale shame &buy disgrace I don’t think nothing will happen to dis young officer because bribery& corruption is a normal transaction with motorists in that useless country

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved