From social media: A Cameroonian gendarme proudly showing off bribe money [+video]

In this video found on Facebook, a Cameroonian gendarme seems to be proudly showing off bribe money. Judge for yourself …
Kikikiki wonna don sey weiti is call national integration,at least the young officer has not forgotten how to dance his favorite bitkusi music & has also learned to speak broken English to communicate better in the bribery hahaha
if he died,then he committed suicide.Stigma and shame on this act.better he commits suicide than to spend the rest of his life in kondengui
Most Francophones speak perfect Engish and Pidgin when it concerns bribery,collecting or demanding illegal Money or asking for a bottle of beer
All francophone Gendarmes learn a bit of pidgn english because most of their bribe victims are Anglophones or Nigerian Traders.
This Gendarm dancing Beti Music and speaking Pidgin is 100% from LRC
Kikikiki ashamed Cameroon uniform officer those guys has sale shame &buy disgrace I don’t think nothing will happen to dis young officer because bribery& corruption is a normal transaction with motorists in that useless country