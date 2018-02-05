Social shutdown in Bamenda as Cameroon forces kill civilians

africanews | Security forces in Cameroon have killed at least five civilians in the country’s restive Anglophone region from late last week through the weekend, multiple sources have disclosed.
On Friday, two people were reportedly shot dead on a road linking Bamenda (capital of the northwest region) to a neighbouring town of Bafut.
A security source said the security officials opened fire on occupants of a vehicle after they delayed in stepping out after they were stopped.
We were going back home when the gendarmes arrested us. They opened fire at our vehicle because some of us were slow to get out.
Another person was killed in the Belo region at a time when armed officials invaded private homes ostensibly in reprisals after two officers were killed in the area. Authorities blamed the deadly attacks on armed separatists.
The other death was in Bamenda late Saturday when a young man enjoying time out with relations was shot death. His father confirmed the death after seeing his son’s body at the morgue.
“We were going back home when the gendarmes arrested us. They opened fire at our vehicle because some of us were slow to get out,” the victim’s brother said.
“My brother died after being shot. There were four of us in the car, I managed to escape and the other two were arrested,” he said on condition of anonymity.
Local media portal, Journal du Cameroon, report that bodies have been deposited at the Bamenda mortuary, some with bullet and another with cutlass attacks in what they described as a ‘bloody weekend.’
Meanwhile, the streets of Bamenda are said to have been deserted following the gunfire and deaths that resulted over the weekend.
Mamfe is also into serious town, I have just been https://t.co/XUIxo6LG2h in Bamenda, intense gunshots throughout the night, has forced inhabitants to stay in doors. Unlike Bda, where those shooting are not known,in Mamfe, my contacts said, it was Cam security forces shooting
— ELIE SMITH (@eliesmith) February 5, 2018
My contacts in Bamenda also tells me: "Ghost town is a success bc of two days of sporadic but intense gunshots within some neighborhoods of the city by yet to identified persons.This has convinced parents to defy gov't orders to send their children to school".
— ELIE SMITH (@eliesmith) February 5, 2018
Violence has flared in the past week, with armed separatist factions clashing against Cameroon security forces in several towns and villages in the two English-speaking regions after Nigeria deported the leader of the self-declared state and 46 others.
The United Nations refugee agency condemned the handing over of the 47 people, saying most of them had submitted asylum claims and their forced return was in violation of international refugee law.
More than 43,000 Cameroonians have fled as refugees to Nigeria to escape the government crackdown on the separatists, say local aid officials. The majority are in Nigeria’s Cross River state, which borders southwest Cameroon.
Time will tell who is on the wrong side of history.
Biya, i wish you will live longer to see the end of this killing of innocent ambazonians in their land your forces of occupation are killing? Continue to commit this genocide.It is a matter of Time.
Forward ever and backward never. We are waiting for u.
Thank God Ambasonia have an acting president,Dr.Samuel Ikome Sako sitting in for HE Ssisiku Ayuk Tabe.The country, cannot stay like that without somebody at the helm of affairs.
Dr.Samuel Ikome Sako..a hardliner,whom i know personally,is very allergic to the word decentralisation,and hates to hear the word federalism.He says reaching Buea is something that should be treated with urgentcy.
If the weather man had to shut up, don’t you think we would be going out in potentially dangerous storms that can sweep us away? Why silence the weatherman?
Killing civilians is the victory dance of a republican army trained with American, Isreali and French military and technical support.
This is why we train armies in Africa, why we buy military artillery, not to fight an existential threat but to kill villagers or ordinary citizens who ask for their rights.
No one has asked why students in Buea were abused by armed forces, why lawyers were abused, why villagers are burnt and why civilians are being killed by the army, Why 52000 refugees are in Nigeria.
The majority are caught up in their celebration of military brutality against the unarmed minority who will be killed wether they fight back or not.
The propaganda of the unionists is that you build one Cameroon by gradual genocide of the minority on their land.
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
1. Dr. Samuel Sako appointed the Acting Interim President of SC
2. Mr. Milton Taka becomes the Vice President of SC
3. Dictator Biya is indeed dead
4. French troops are already in Nsimalen and Douala Airports.
5. The war continues
The 11 of February is the litmus test to confirm if the old autocrat still breathes.
Thank goodness, some of those responsible for the killings etc of innocent
Ambazonians will account for it. Death has actually spared Mr. Biya, but
payment time will come. He has a long tail left behind.
And when the dust will settle, we have what to tell the UN, AU, Nigeria etc.
It will not be forever, afterall.
Cameroon can not be one and indivisible after all of this. Never.
@Joshua.
Those responsible for killing gendarmes and their entire neighborhood will pay for it!
Check out what is happening in Bello. If the Bello people do not turnover the killers of those gendarmes they will pay forit!
The ambazombies on this forum celebrated the deaths of the gendarmes now they want compassion when their own is killed!
Arata want fight pussy cat..we go see how the fight go end
And yet many cameroonians on the other side dont care..
There are reports that Cameroon have brought in troops from Chad to kill innocent civilians..
Today the NWP and SWP are suffering while the others are going about their normal business…Tomorrow it will be your turn..It is so shameful that a country we call one and indivisible send foreign troops to killl its own citizens…
Cameoroon is at war..French troops are coming in, Chad is coming in- who is the winner?..
The frencophones?..Biya?..There can only be loosers and these are the people of Cameroon….
Its very shameful
Chadians do desert warfare not jungle warfare.
We cannot be defeated on the graves of our ancestors.
We shall never yield.
If the western powers are behind Biya to carry out this genocide they must know that they are in it for the long run as our grandchildren will hear the story of our suffering and seek reparation.