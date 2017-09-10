South Africa to host Namibia and Cameroon

Johannesburg – South Africa will host friendlies against Namibia and Cameroon next month as they continue preparations for the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup.

The national football association said on Monday the Namibia fixture is scheduled for central diamond city of Kimberley on November 4 while the north-western town of Rustenburg welcomes Cameroon 15 days later.

These are the final internationals this year for South Africa, who are staging the Confederation Cup next June ahead of becoming the first African hosts of the quadrennial World Cup the following year.

Bafana Bafana (The Boys) will seek a fourth consecutive victory when they face neighbours Namibia after defeating Equatorial Guinea in a 2010 World Cup-African Nations Cup qualifier and Malawi and Ghana in friendlies.

The victories lifted some of the gloom hanging over the national team after they were eliminated this month from the qualification race for the African Nations Cup, which will be held in Angola five months before the World Cup. – AFP