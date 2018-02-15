South Africa: Ramaphosa to be sworn-in as President Thursday

APAnews | South Africa’ acting President Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn-in at Parliament late on Thursday as the country’s new president, succeeding former President Jacob Zuma who on Wednesday night announced his resignation.



The country’s constitution confers the power to appoint and remove the President of the Republic of South Africa on the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa became acting state president after Wednesday night’s vacancy in the presidency, in accordance with the supreme law of the country.

At a meeting of Parliament’s Joint Programming Committee on Thursday morning, ANC’s Parliamentary Caucus Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu said following the resignation of the former President, the swearing in of the new President would be brought forward from Friday morning to Thursday afternoon.

“We received communication from the Speaker [Baleka Mbete] that she has communicated with the Office of the Chief Justice, and the Office of the Chief Justice has made itself available to officiate in the business of electing a new president,” Mthembu said.