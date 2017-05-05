Home / Business / South African investors interested in Cameroon energy sector

South African investors interested in Cameroon energy sector

APA-Douala (Cameroon) South African investors are showing interest in the power sector in Cameroon, particularly the production and transport components, according to Mrs. Zanele Makina, South Africa’s High Commissioner in Cameroon.

The diplomat who had a series of talks on the subject with the Cameroonian authorities, notably the Minister of Energy and Water (MINEE), Basile Atangana Kouna, said investors in his country were interested in Cameroon’s energy sector.

According to Makina, these South African investors, in partnership with “a leading Indian firm in the energy sector,” are mainly striving for electricity generation and power transmission activities.

The energy sector in Cameroon is currently run by the British company, Energy of Cameroon (ENEO), along with Electricite de France (EDF), which is gradually positioning itself for the Natchigal Dam and RTE
International accompanying the operationalization of the newly-established ‘Societe Nationale de Transport d’electricite’ (SONATREL).

